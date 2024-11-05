Elon Musk: "Vote Like Your Life Depends On It, Because It Does"

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Modernity.news,

During his appearance on Joe Rogan’s podcast, Elon Musk delivered a message direct to camera, telling Americans, “Vote like your life depends on it, because it does.”

Musk’s election eve appearance on the show preceded Rogan publicly endorsing Trump.

During the conversation, Musk outlined why this is probably the most important election in the history of America.

“If the Dems won this election, they will legalize enough illegals to turn the swing states and everywhere will be like California, there will be no escape, warned the Tesla founder.

“This is the final, this is it, this is the last chance,” he added.

Elon Musk looks into the camera on Rogan's podcast and makes his final warning before Election Day.



"If the Dems win this election, they will legalize enough illegals to turn the swing states and everywhere will be like California."



"There will be no escape. This is it. This is… pic.twitter.com/NDK0JfypQH — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 5, 2024

Musk then looked directly into the camera to emphasize his point.

“Go out and vote! Vote like your life depends on it, vote like your future depends on it, because it does!” said Musk.

“This is the last chance, man!”

Musk subsequently commented further, posting on X, “Tomorrow’s vote is a fork in human destiny.”

It can’t get any clearer than that.

Watch Musk’s full appearance on Rogan’s show below.

Worth listening to this @JoeRogan episode before end of voting tomorrow

pic.twitter.com/qNchBVR0f9 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 5, 2024

