Elon Musk's New Ambition - Sports Team Owner?

Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, may have his sights set on a new title: sports franchise owner, according to his father.

In an interview with Times Radio, the outspoken and flamboyant Errol Musk confirmed growing rumors that his son - worth a staggering $400 billion - is interested in buying Premier League club Liverpool.

"I can’t comment on that. They’ll raise the price," Errol replied when asked by Times Radio about the unconfirmed report. When pressed again, the elder spilled the beans.

"Does your son want to buy Liverpool Football Club?"



"I can't comment on that. They'll raise the price."



Errol Musk confirms that his son, @ElonMusk, is interested in buying Premier League side Liverpool.@KaitBorsay pic.twitter.com/2xcRPH0b6k — Times Radio (@TimesRadio) January 7, 2025

“Oh, yes. But that doesn’t mean he’s buying it,” he replied. “He would like to yes, obviously. Anybody would want to – so would I!” he said. “His grandmother was born in Liverpool, and we have relatives in Liverpool, and we were fortunate to know quite a lot of the Beatles because they grew up with some of my family. So, we are attached to Liverpool, you know.”

Liverpool is presently owned by Fenway Sports Group, an American sports investment firm that acquired the Merseyside club in 2010 for an estimated £300m. Since then, the Reds have thrived under their ownership, clinching both the Premier League and Champions League trophies.

Meanwhile, the $400 billion man has yet to comment on the matter.

Musk has previously spoken glowingly of his grandmother, describing nana Cora Amelia Robinson as an important part of his upbringing in South Africa. Cora was born in 1923 and passed away in 2011 at the age of 87 years old.

“My Nana was one of the poor working-class girls with no one to protect her who might have been abducted in present-day Britain,” Musk wrote on X of his grandmother. “She was very strict, but also kind and I could always count on her. She grew up very poor in England during the Great Depression only to be bombed in WW2,” he added.

My British grandmother, Cora Amelia Robinson, was an important part of my childhood. She was very strict, but also kind and I could always count on her.



She grew up very poor in England during the Great Depression only to be bombed in WW2. To earn money for food, she cleaned… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 7, 2025

According to Musk, his nana didn’t have it easy. “To earn money for food, she cleaned houses, leaving me with a lasting respect for those who do so,” he said.

Upon the death of former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in 2013, Musk paid tribute to the “Iron Lady,” referring to her as “tough but sensible and fair like my English Nana.”