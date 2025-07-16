Emails Reveal FBI Invented Trump Case Out Of Nothing

Authored by Luis Cornelio via Headline USA,

Newly released emails further expose the behind-the-scenes push within the Biden DOJ’s push to manufacture a criminal case against President Donald Trump.

The emails - obtained by the Senate Judiciary Committee and first reported by legal expert Margot Cleveland - show the FBI scrambling to go after Trump despite having no evidence.

One email revealed former FBI Agent Tim Thibault plotting with colleagues how to zero in on the Willard Hotel.

Trump allies used the hotel as a command center to monitor the 2020 election results.

2/ They wanted to open an investigation to allow for investigative activities. NOTE open an investigation to investigate a crime of which they had evidence! pic.twitter.com/p3WtqMRs0T — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) July 15, 2025

According to the email, Thibault was actively hunting for a crime tied to the Willard Hotel.

He laid out two options: launch an assessment or open a preliminary investigation.

He objected to the first option, noting it would limit the FBI’s authority. Under an assessment, interviews and “more probative” actions were barred. Subpoenas would be tightly restricted.

Thibault admitted the office was “hard at work attempting to predicate a Preliminary investigation.” This route, he said, would enable a broader and likely more aggressive investigation.

In short, the FBI tried to launch a criminal probe without a shred of evidence.

The email, dated March 2, 2022, came just six months before Special Counsel Jack Smith unsealed an indictment over Trump’s efforts to question the 2020 election.

Federalist senior legal writer Margot Cleveland said the officials involved should be referred to the Inspector General for further investigation.

One recipient on the email chain was Wayne Jacobs, a senior FBI agent whom Director Chris Wray later promoted to lead the Philadelphia field office.

As Headline USA previously reported, Jacobs is married to former J6 committee investigator Soumya Dayananda.

That connection has raised red flags, especially after Dayananda bragged that the charges against Trump closely mirrored her committee’s work.

Despite his ties to Dayananda and the Biden-era FBI, Jacobs remains on the taxpayer payroll, running one of the agency’s most powerful field offices.

The FBI fired Thibault in 2024 after he violated the Hatch Act by making political posts on social media. Whistleblowers have accused Thibault of showing a “pattern of active public partisanship.” Thibault participated in probes of both Trump and Hunter Biden.

Read the emails below...

8/ And looks like Jacobs is still in charge at Philly! pic.twitter.com/H1q841Jted — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) July 15, 2025