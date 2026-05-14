Emmanuel Macron Says France's Fate Is "Tied To The African Continent"

For anyone who doubts that "Multiculturalism" is the preeminent political religion of the new age, the rhetoric of the majority of the European ruling class consistently proves the case.

French President Emmanuel Macron was the co-host (with Kenyan President William Ruto) at the Africa Forward Summit this week in Kenya, where he repeated multicultural rhetoric in favor of mass immigration from Africa into Europe. His comments seemed to be a message to the many anti-immigration movements now gaining momentum across the EU; asserting that without Africa, the French have no future.

It was France’s first major Africa summit in an English-speaking country, signaling a deliberate pivot away from French speaking African nations with an eye towards broader, “equal-footing” partnerships. Macron argued that the French youth need to be made to understand that France is now part of Africa due to mass immigration.

NOW - France's Macron: "I want the youth of France to understand that our fate is tied with the African continent's fate, that we will succeed with Africa." pic.twitter.com/MuNunRUIEj — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) May 12, 2026

“I have no regrets. I have immense ambition for this continent that I love, which is a treasure for the world, the youngest and most dynamic continent on the planet. I want our young people in France to understand that their future is bound up in this continent. Africa will succeed, and we will succeed alongside it.”

"...There are some 17 million French people who were part of the African Diaspora. So we are part of this continent. It is a great chance for us as French. There are millions of French people who are French Malian or French Algerian or French Senegalese. So we have this great chance to be able to succeed alongside the African continent..."

France has been overwhelmed by third world immigration in the past decade. Around 11% of the population is foreign born. They represent around 20% of all welfare recipients in the country and have a poverty rate of 32%. They also make up nearly 20% of all homicide suspects, 15% of all sexual assault suspects and 40% of all property crime.

Surprisingly, Macron admitted during the summit that a large percentage of revenues to African nations actually come from remittances. Immigrants travel to Europe, siphon money from the economy and send the cash back to their families in Africa. It is a little known fact that remittances from the immigrant invasion into western nations are absolutely integral to the economies of the third world. Without this cash transfer many of these economies would collapse.

The third world has been feeding on the west for generations, not just through remittances, but a steady flow of foreign aid. Macron, however, presents this dynamic as if it's a good thing.

“First, we need to be realistic about the main source of financial flows towards African countries: remittances from the African diaspora. They come from all those who have emigrated, who are working hard in many countries to send money back to their families. These flows exceed the aid provided by governments.”

The notion that mass immigration is necessary for western countries to remain economically viable is consistently debunked. Third world populations take far more than they contribute, and they do not add any significant relief for the labor pool (unemployment rates continue to climb in Europe because of the influx of foreign nationals). Europe is also experiencing growth deceleration and economic stagnation.

Migrants bring nothing to the table, yet, European leaders continue to gaslight their respective populations with tales of multicultural Utopia. Any day now, this magical future will arrive...