The End Of Multiculturalism And The Liberal Utopian Fantasy

The first and most important thing to understand about multiculturalism is that it is not an end goal. Rather, it is a vehicle; the median step in a much larger agenda to erase sovereign cultures and strong national identities. Once a population no longer has a cultural framework and a set of shared principles to hold onto, they are less likely to care when the borders of their nation are erased and their government becomes subservient to foreign (or globalist) interests.

Cultures are made up of specific peoples with standing birthrights, while nations are held together by shared values. The people of a country have to care about it enough to keep it alive and secure.

Multicultural ideology is a process for alienating a society, diminishing their shared values and undermining their love of country. It's not an accident when liberal political leaders open up borders and saturate the nation with third world migrants who have completely contrary values. This sabotage is absolutely deliberate.

For the past several decades the populations of the west (and parts of Asia) have been regaled with liberal visions of Utopia; narratives of eternal peace and "brotherhood" achieved through engineered diversity. But if diversity "is our strength" as the elites claim, then why is it that first world nations only grow more unstable with each new wave of third world migrants?

If these migrants are a golden economic resource providing invaluable labor and talent, why are all the countries they come from festering in filth and decay and crime and war? If these cultures are equal to the west (or superior to the west), then there must be some tangible examples of success or wealth or accomplishment or invention that are not drawn directly from the wealth of the west. We search high and low and find nothing.

Many national populations are getting wise to the scam. They can see that their willingness to "adapt" and "tolerate" is slowly killing them.

Japan's recent snap elections led by conservative Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi resulted in a brutal smackdown of leftists and the political left. Takaichi's "Liberal Democratic Party" (which is not liberal in the modern western sense) has captured around 75% of the government and a undeniable political mandate. Leftists around the world are enraged and the progressive establishment media is pumping out propaganda demonizing the conservative shift in Japan.

They deny that open immigration supported by the previous government has anything to do with Takaichi's rise to power. In fact, the increasing pace of third world immigration dominated political discourse in Japan for at least a year leading up to the elections. They had seen the horrors of decline in Europe and the struggles of the US to put right the ship. They have disrupted the agenda before it could do substantial damage.

🇯🇵 Japanese Prime Minister candidate Sanae Takaichi talks about how foreigners who stay illegally must be sent back. She also talks about rejecting people with fake refugee claims who are taking advantage of Japan's generosity. pic.twitter.com/HOEXXyH65e — 鈴森はるか 『haruka suzumori』 🇯🇵 (@harukaawake) October 3, 2025

The new Japanese government has announced plans to restrict visa renewals, increase deportations, kick out rule breaking migrants, restrict land purchases by foreigners, higher taxes for international tourists and caps on the number of foreign workers allowed into the country. Furthermore, the Japanese want tighter controls on Muslim migrants who try to enforce their own religious doctrines as law (Sharia law).

In the UK, which is nearly lost at this point, opposition to Kier Starmer's progressive coup is quickly growing. The Labour Party is desperately trying to delay local elections because they know Nigel Farage's Reform is going to sweep them without mercy. But that's not the end of it.

Another party called "Restore Britain" is gaining momentum with Rupert Lowe at the helm, and his message is crystal clear: Remigration is the goal. The complete expulsion of migrants who do not share British values or western values. The announcement of the movement has received ample praise. The age of liberalism is dying.

I am today launching Restore Britain as a national political party.



Join us.https://t.co/RMtEuHopgV pic.twitter.com/jQMAOjQJ5A — Rupert Lowe MP (@RupertLowe10) February 13, 2026

Combine these trends with the revolt in the US against woke cultism and multiculturalism and it's beginning to look like the rebellion is going global. The notion that nations must sacrifice their cultural identities and heritage at the altar of globalism is no longer holding sway over mainstream debate. People no longer feel "shame" when they oppose migration, and they are considering realities which were considered taboo only a few years ago.

At bottom, some cultures a superior to others. Superior in economic value. Superior in technological value. Superior in moral value. Superior in their contributions to the world at large. To dilute successful nations with people from lesser cultures in the name of liberal virtue or economic necessity is not a compelling argument anymore.

One has to wonder how the political left and the globalist establishment intend to win the public back to their side? It seems impossible at this stage in the game. Perhaps they don't intend to do this at all. When ideological zealots are faced with potential losses, they tend to dash the chess board to the ground rather than admit defeat.