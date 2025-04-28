"ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE": Trump Rages After Negative Polls, Demands Investigations

President Donald Trump on Monday said that pollsters reporting a recent slide in approval ratings should be investigated for "election fraud" over how wrong they were during his reelection campaign, as the country approaches Trump's 100th day in office and markets continue to pivot over chaotic messaging.

Citing recent polls from the NYT, WaPo, ABC News, and Fox News, Trump wrote on Truth social on Monday: "They are negative criminals who apologize to their subscribers and readers after I win elections big, much bigger than their polls showed I would win, loose a lot of credibility, and then go on cheating and lying for the next cycle, only worse," adding "These people should be investigated for ELECTION FRAUD, and add in the FoxNews Pollster while you’re at it."

"They suffer from Trump Derangement Syndrome, and there is nothing that anyone, or anything, can do about it. THEY ARE SICK, almost only write negative stories about me no matter how well I am doing (99.9% at the Border, BEST NUMBER EVER!), AND ARE TRULY THE ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE! I wish them well, but will continue to fight to, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" Trump continued.

That said, Trump's approval rating hasn't slipped that much according to a recent WaPo-ABC News poll - which found that 55% of adult Americans disapprove of the way he's handling his job vs. February at 53% disapproval.

The same poll found that Trump's approval rating is the lowest for any past president at the 100-day mark in their first or second terms.

Fox News, meanwhile, found that voters are displeased with Trump on just about every issue aside from border security.

Overall approval of Trump’s job performance comes in at 44%, down 5 points from 49% approval in March. That’s lower than the approval of Joe Biden (54%), Barack Obama (62%), and George W. Bush (63%) at the 100-day mark in their presidencies. It’s also lower by 1 point compared to Trump’s 45% approval at this point eight years ago. Some 59% of voters are unhappy with how things are going in the country. That’s an improvement since the end of former President Biden’s term (68% dissatisfied), but worse than four years ago at the beginning of Biden’s term (53% dissatisfied). It’s also worse than the 100-day mark of Trump’s first term (53% dissatisfied). Since his inauguration in January, satisfaction among Democrats has turned to dissatisfaction and vice versa among Republicans. Dissatisfaction remained steady among Independents.

There were 4 national polls released today. All of them show the same thing. Trump’s approval is crashing and it’s directly tied to how Americans feel he is handling the economy, and particularly tariffs.



The economy went from his strongest issue to his weakest due to tariffs. pic.twitter.com/Wb9Ar1LO33 — AG (@AGHamilton29) April 28, 2025

