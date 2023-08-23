England Lionesses Soccer Team "Too White"?

England's female footballers rocked the World Cup - falling just short of winning it all for the first time since 1966 - but still that was not good enough for some.

As Paul Joseph Watson explains in the following clip, The Lionesses got shade for being "too white".

"It's not good enough to just be women when you're playing oppression Olympics 'Top Trumps'," he scoffs after people flipped out over a team photo that's apparently not "British enough" because of some blonde, blue-eyed vibes.

This gentleman being interviewed on Sky News took umbrage at the blondes...

"It's okay to be blonde-haired and blue-eyed but I do think we need to ask ourselves questions about why is it that we've got um... a lack of diversity."

However, one fun fact that seems to have gone missing:

The England team's black player percentage is higher than the country's actual stats.

It seems the word "diversity" is getting a makeover, and not in a good way...

Watch the full clip below: