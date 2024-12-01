print-icon
print-icon

"Enough Is Enough" - Biden Pardons Hunter For "Unfair Prosecution" By His Own DoJ

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

President Joe Biden is pardoning his son Hunter, despite Biden and the White House repeatedly denying he would do so.

The pardon comes ahead of Hunter's Dec. 12 sentencing for his conviction on federal gun charges, as well as an upcoming Dec. 16 sentencing in a separate criminal case in which he pleaded guilty on federal tax evasion charges.

The pardon, which is "Full and Unconditional," is expected to cover both the gun conviction and the guilty plea, and covers offenses "which he has committed or may have committed or taken part in" over a nearly 11-year period from Jan. 1, 2014 through Dec. 1, 2024.

In a statement, Biden said Hunter was "treated differently" by his own Justice Department, adding that the charges only came about "after several of my political opponents in Congress instigated them to attack me and oppose my election."

"In trying to break Hunter, they've tried to break me," Biden continued, adding "Enough is enough."

In recent months Biden has said he wouldn't pardon Hunter...

"I will not pardon him," Biden said in June. However, according to NBC News, Biden has been discussing a pardon with his closest aides since Hunter's June conviction, adding that the decision was made at the time for the president to lie and say he wouldn't pardon him.

In November, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre reiterated that Joe's position hadn't changed.

"We’ve been asked that question multiple times. Our answer stands which is ‘no,’" she said.

And when asked on Monday if Biden is still committed to not pardoning Hunter, White House spokesperson Andrew Bates said "The president has spoken to this."

Jill Biden also said Hunter wouldn't receive a pardon.

"Joe and I both respect the judicial system, and that’s the bottom line," she told NBC News in June.

And remember...

0
Loading...