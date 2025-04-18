Epstein: Mossad or CIA?

“If you look at Epstein’s list, he’s not going after Congressmen… They already own Congress with AIPAC" ~Ryan Dawson

Last night, we hosted the ultimate panel for those wanting to learn more about government-pedo-blackmail operations… aka the craziest thing on Earth that media will not cover. It featured the legendary reporter and author Nick Bryant, relentless researcher Ryan Dawson, and was hosted by Ian Carroll one of the most effective communicators of this information at scale.

Below were the highlights for those who missed it though we strongly recommend listening to the full 2-hour discussion:

History of sex blackmail: Alexander Hamilton

“Sexual political blackmail has been around forever,” says Bryant, dating back to the days of the Founding Fathers. He tells the story of Alexander Hamilton’s affair with a married woman whose husband attempted to extort Hamilton. A muckraking journalist published the story while trying to curry favor with and secure a political appointment from Hamilton’s nemesis Thomas Jefferson. When Jefferson refused, the journalist outed him for having sex with his slaves.

“It goes all the way back…”

From there Dawson dives into modern era sex blackmail beginning with American mobster Micky Cohen, who Dawson says was the likely the first to use video tape.

Mossad or CIA?

Many know the quote from former Labor Secretary Alex Acosta that Epstein “belonged to intelligence” but under which nation? Dawson laid out the case that Epstein was first and foremost an Israeli asset while Bryant tried to argue it was more likely a joint operation with the U.S.

Central to Dawson’s case is former Mossad agent Ari Ben-Menashe said Epstein worked for the agency: “Someone in Israeli intelligence said he worked for Israeli intelligence.”

Additionally, the father of Epstein’s girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell, Robert, was a member of the pre-Israel zionist militia “Haganah”, helped secure arms shipments to the country during its founding, and upon passing off the coast of Spain, his body was was shipped to Israel to receive a highly sacred burial in the Mount of Olives in Jerusalem attended by heads and former heads of Israeli intelligence.

“If you look at Epstein’s list, he’s not going after Congressmen… there’s a couple… but mainly he was aiming at science and technology,” Dawson added. “They already own Congress with AIPAC. You don’t need to re-bribe people you completely control.”

Bryant pointed to Epstein’s Saudi Arabian passport while Carroll mentioned his ties to Saudi Arabian arms trafficker Adnan Kashoggi… though caveated that Kashoggi worked very closely with Israel as well.

Please visit EpsteinJustice.com to join Bryant’s movement to pressure Congress into investigating Jeffrey Epstein.

