Epstein's Cellmate Claims Feds Offered Plea Deal In Exchange For Framing Trump

Sex trafficker pedophile to the elite Jeffrey Epstein was offered a sweetheart plea deal in exchange for providing incriminating information against then President Trump, according to a man who shared a cell with Epstein.

The New York Post reports that Epstein’s bunkmate, former cop turned convicted killer Nicholas Tartaglione, claims the billionaire told him he met with federal authorities and that they were looking for cooperation to take down Trump.

Tartaglione allegedly told an independent journalist in California that Epstein asked him “‘When you were a cop, what do you know about proffers and cooperating?’ I said, ‘Jeff, it’s pretty simple, the prosecutors, you know, they caught a fish — you. They’re not gonna let that fish off the hook unless you give them a bigger fish.”

The inmate, who is now serving four consecutive life sentences, then recalled that Epstein told him that ‘big fish’ the Feds wanted was Trump.

“He said, ‘Yeah, well, that’s what they said… They told me they’d let me plead out something small, and I’ll do just a couple of years in a camp, if I can give them something on Trump to get him impeached,’” Tartaglione is reported to have commented.

“He says, but the government told me I don’t have to prove what I say about Trump, as long as Trump’s people can’t disprove it,” Tartaglione allegedly further claimed, adding that Epstein even considered “making stuff up” to save himself.

The inmate also remarked that Epstein told him he didn’t really know Trump, that he had nothing on him, and there was bad blood because he’d been thrown out of a party at Mar-a-Lago by Trump after being too forward with young women.

Tartaglione was Epstein’s cellmate up until the pedophile was moved to suicide watch, three weeks before he was found dead in 2019.

Epstein had told his lawyers that Tartaglione had “roughed him up,” which the killer later denied.

