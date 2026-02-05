Epstein Death Gets Weirder: DOJ Finally Admits To 'Orange-Colored Shape' Moving Up Staircase

The death of Jeffrey Epstein has always been extremely suspect, if only for the sheer number of odd coincidences that occurred the night of August 9th, 2019.

There are three theories: One, he actually killed himself. Two, the DOJ - headed up by Bill Barr whose pedocentric-author father hired Epstein to teach at Dalton in the 70s - had him murdered while in custody. Three, Epstein was smuggled out of jail and replaced by a mask-wearing homeless dude, with skeptics pointing to different nose and ear shapes on the body vs. photos of Epstein when he was alive.

Now - despite former FBI director Dan Bongino insisting "There's video clear as day, he's the only person in there and the only person coming out. You can see it," the DOJ just released new documents revealing that surveillance footage from the night of Epstein's death captured an orange-colored shape moving up a staircase toward the isolated, locked tier where his cell was located at around 10:39 p.m. the night he died, or whatever.

The orange flash was initially reported last August, so this is the 'official' accounting for that.

That entry in an observation log of the video from the Metropolitan Correctional Center appears to suggest something previously unreported by authorities: "A flash of orange looks to be going up the L Tier stairs — could possibly be an inmate escorted up to that Tier." It also appears, according to an FBI memorandum, that reviews by investigators led to disparate conclusions by the FBI and those examining the same video from the Department of Justice's Office of Inspector General. -CBS News

The orange flash is described as "possibly an inmate."

DOJ

The observation was logged by the inspector general as an officer carrying orange "linen or bedding," noting it in their final report as "an unidentified [corrections officer]," despite the fact that the officers on duty said they didn't replace any linens, as that was done during the previous shift.

"At approximately 10:39 p.m., an unidentified CO appeared to walk up the L Tier stairway, and then reappeared within view of the camera at 10:41 p.m." reads the entry.

This illustration shows a path from the entrance to the Special Housing Unit common area to the stairs leading up to Epstein's cell. Only a narrow portion of the staircase could be seen in video released by federal officials. CBS News

Officially, Epstein died by suicide sometime before 6:30 a.m., however nobody has been able to find the actual noose allegedly used.

Investigators asked what happened to the noose. "I don't recall taking the noose off. I really don't," he replied. "I don't recall taking the thing from around his neck." Noel, who remained standing at the cell entrance, told investigators she saw Thomas lower Epstein to the floor but did not see a noose around his neck. The noose Epstein allegedly used has never been definitively identified. According to the inspector general's report, a noose collected at the scene was later determined not to be the ligature used in Epstein's death.

This was one of the photos taken at the scene. Cute.

Other oddities include;

No Cellmate Assigned: Despite a July 30, 2019, directive from the Psychology Department requiring Epstein to have an "appropriate cellmate" due to suicide risk (emailed to over 70 staff), his cellmate was transferred on August 9 without a replacement. Multiple staff, including the warden and lieutenants, were aware but took no action, violating BOP policy and SHU post orders.

His former cellmate - Nicholas Tartaglione, who Epstein told his lawyers had "roughed him up," begged a New York judge to move him to another prison after he said guards began threatening him after Epstein's death. He also claimed that James Comey's prosecutor daughter offered Epstein a deal to frame Donald Trump.

Tartaglione was convicted of killing a man he suspected of stealing some $250,000 in drug money, as well as his nephews and a family friend who “were in the wrong place at the wrong time,” prosecutors said, according to the New York Post.

During the month that Epstein was incarcerated before his apparent suicide, Tartaglione claimed in a pardon application that his cellmate had the opportunity to save his skin by throwing the sitting president under the bus.

“Prosecutors … told Epstein that if he said President Trump was involved with Esptein’s crimes he would walk free. in a petition to be pardoned,” according to the Post, which said it had obtained a copy of the filing.

“Epstein told me that Maurene Comey said that he didn’t have to prove anything, as long as President Trump’s people could not disprove it,” the pardon application added.

“According to Maurene Comey, the FBI were ‘her people, not his [President Trump’s].’”

Unmonitored and Unrecorded Phone Call: On August 9 (around 7 p.m.), Epstein was allowed a 20-minute call from the SHU shower area using a non-inmate system phone, authorized by the unit manager. He claimed it was to his mother (deceased since 2004), but it was actually to a personal associate discussing press, his case, and affection. The call violated BOP policy requiring monitoring, recording, and logging; the manager left midway and instructed no oversight.

Falsified Records of Inmate Counts and Rounds: SHU staff (including officers Tova Noel and Michael Thomas) falsified over 75 entries on count slips and round sheets. No inmate counts occurred after 4 p.m. on August 9, and no 30-minute rounds after approximately 10:40 p.m. Records were pre-filled or signed without performing duties, with "ghost counting" (using outdated cheat sheets) leading to errors like including transferred inmates.

No Monitoring or Tier Entries Overnight: Epstein was alone and unmonitored from ~10:40 p.m. on August 9 until discovered at ~6:30 a.m. on August 10. Staff remained at the officers' station, with no entries to his tier (confirmed by available video). A specific sign mandating 30-minute rounds for Epstein was ignored.

Excess Linens and Safety Hazards in Cell: Epstein's cell contained excess blankets, linens, and clothing (beyond limits of two sheets and one blanket), some ripped into nooses or clotheslines. No cell search was documented on August 9 (shower day, when searches are required), and only one SHU search was logged that day (not his cell). Mattresses and blankets were on the floor, violating housekeeping and security policies. And again, they never found the actual noose allegedly used.

Security Camera Malfunction: One of the SHU's DVR systems failed on July 29 due to disk issues, stopping recordings (though live feeds continued). It was reported on August 8 but not repaired until after Epstein's death, attributed to staffing shortages. Available footage showed no unauthorized entries, but the failure limited full review.

Staff Fatigue and Dozing on Duty: Officers worked excessive overtime (e.g., Thomas on a 22-24 hour shift, his third consecutive). Video showed staff idle or appearing asleep between 1-3 a.m. on August 10. Supervisors violated union agreements by assigning extended shifts, contributing to skipped duties.

Ambiguous Prior Incident (July 23): Epstein was found on the floor with an orange cloth around his neck tied to a bunkbed ladder. It was unclear if it was a suicide attempt or assault by his then-cellmate; investigations were inconclusive, with conflicting statements (Epstein initially claimed assault, later denied memory). He was placed on suicide watch but removed after 31 hours.

So yes, Epstein 'died by apparent suicide' inndeed.