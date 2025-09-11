Epstein's Inbox Lays Out Gift Networks, PR Tactics, And Strange Habits

Nearly two weeks ago the House Oversight Committee released a trove of over 18,000 emails related to Jeffrey Epstein. In response, Bloomberg dedicated a fleet of journalists to sift through them - with what we imagine was an effort to find dirt on President Donald Trump.

And while mentions of Trump are scant, the emails reveal a vast network of gifts spanning Epstein victims, recruiters, and associates.

Trump Stuff

Donald Trump is mentioned a few times in the cache; he appears alongside Epstein and Maxwell at Mar-a-Lago in 2000, and in a 2003 New York Magazine–described dinner Maxwell arranged at Epstein’s townhouse with "barely clad models"; in a Sept. 14, 2006 email in which Maxwell sends Epstein a 51-name VIP list that includes Trump - to which Epstein replies “Remove trump,” with the list’s purpose unclear. On Aug. 23, 2007 Maxwell writes to Epstein that reporters likely “went to donald trump” as the Epstein investigation into his sex crimes intensified.

And there's one message recounting Trump and Epstein’s real-estate rivalry over Abe Gosman’s former mansion (which Trump ultimately bought).

The correspondence, most active from 2005 to 2008, includes a 2007 accountant’s spreadsheet itemizing nearly 2,000 gifts, purchases and payments totaling about $1.8 million. Many entries bear Maxwell’s initials, “GM,” indicating she helped arrange them. The records log intended recipients ranging from political aides and financiers to assistants and women who later identified as victims. The spreadsheet does not confirm whether gifts were actually delivered or accepted.

The emails also show Maxwell’s role was broader than she has publicly claimed.

Circa 1990s: Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein had a brief romantic relationship, she has said. After that ended, she continued to work as his property manager. Source: SplashNews/Shutterstock

She appears as a named director of one of Epstein’s revenue-generating companies, opened at least one foreign bank account using his address, and traded stock in a company in which they were both investors. The cache of documents also reveal two fertility procedures the pair discussed and timed in 2006 and again in 2007 - years after Maxwell has said her involvement “lessened considerably.”

Just days after the raid, Maxwell sent Epstein detailed instructions on a sperm donation for a shared fertility treatment. “You can do the sample at home,” she directed, before adding that it “has to be within 90 mins of my procedure” and that “all the ejaculate must be collected.” -Bloomberg

Gift Network

Clinton orbit / political fixers

Doug Band (former Bill Clinton aide): Maxwell and Epstein discussed buying him a $35,000 Audemars Piguet and how to present the note (“from you, from me, from us?” → “us”). Spreadsheet logs a $35,000 watch for “DB.”

Bill & Hillary Clinton circle: Emails reference three meetings Maxwell had with “Clinton” (2006–2008) and show Maxwell promoting TerraMar through CGI; Band also hit Maxwell for a last-minute flight ask (he declined the free flight).

Core financier / client network

Leslie Wexner: Multiple ATV purchases totaling >$130,000 listed as gifts for Wexner; spreadsheet also shows Victoria’s Secret gifts to women (including a victim).

Tom Barrack (real-estate investor): Spreadsheet itemizes an ~$11,000 Rolex for Barrack (Barrack’s rep denies he ever received a gift).

Legal team / influence defense

Alan Dershowitz: $71,000 Lexus of Watertown (MA) purchase—Dershowitz says it was part of legal fees and for his wife, who drove Epstein on visits.

Draft “letter to friends” (appearing over Dershowitz’s name) for distribution to their social network to discredit allegations—Maxwell tasked with organizing dissemination. (Dershowitz says he doesn’t recall it.)

Tech / science / VIP hospitality

Sergey Brin & Anne Wojcicki: Maxwell encourages Epstein to host them on Little St. James for New Year’s 2006/07 ; Epstein later emails he’s on the island with Brin.

Bill Richardson (then NM governor): His office asked Maxwell whether Epstein’s jet could be used for a Sudan peace mission (Epstein replied “have him call me today!!”). (Richardson used another donor’s plane per prior reporting.)

Assistants / recruiters (many later described as victims)

Nadia Marcinkova: Repeatedly appears; Epstein’s emails exhibit control/ sexual coercion dynamics. Gifts/expenses for assistants show up in the ledger.

Natalya “Natasha” Malyshev: Emailed Epstein names, ages, photos; forwarded a pitch that a 19-year-old could “be rewarded” for recruiting classmates.

Victims & family—pattern of “gifts” used for control

Carolyn Andriano (testified at Maxwell’s trial): Victoria’s Secret gift entry Jan. 6, 2003 (she’d just turned 16).

Johanna Sjoberg’s father: $10,000 entry (source notes this fit a broader pattern of manipulation).

Unnamed victim: >80 entries totaling just over $75,000 for things like study abroad, Thai massage lessons, laptop, wires; “GM” initials appear beside many entries (Maxwell involvement).

Other earmarks in the ledger (illustrated in the timeline graphic)

$47,846 Steinway piano (recipient not named).

$10,000 Christmas earrings; $3,328 laptops (victims/assistants); $3,725 study-abroad check; $93,115 ATVs; $1,200 Thai massage class; “Massage for Dummies” books; $496 lingerie shop gift card; $35,000 Audemars Piguet (also annotated above). (Ledger notes don’t prove delivery/acceptance; they log intent and internal accounting.)

Recruiting Operation

The emails and an internal ledger outline a recruiting system that began with “massages” and matured into a routinized pipeline run by Ghislaine Maxwell and Epstein’s female associates. Palm Beach police described the entry point: teenage girls were brought to Epstein’s house, paid $200–$1,000, told to undress, and asked to perform sex acts. In the inbox and the ledger, Maxwell is not a bystander -her initials “GM” appear on hundreds of entries, and memos such as "JE gifts girls" mark purchases tied to outreach and retention.

Sourcing & screening: Maxwell and selected associates identified prospects through social circles and schools. Emails from Natalya (“Natasha”) Malyshev to Epstein carried first names, ages and photos; one message proposed a 19-year-old who could “be rewarded” for recruiting classmates. Epstein responded that she was “too big,” adding instructions (“no nail polish”) if a meeting went ahead.

Front-end recruitment via “assistant” roles: Victims describe being drawn in as helpers before sex was introduced. Johanna Sjoberg said Maxwell recruited her as an “assistant,” which she learned meant sex with Epstein; the ledger records $10,000 to her father, consistent with a broader pattern of leverage over families.

Grooming & control mechanics: The spending file shows a cadence of small, frequent items - lingerie, “Massage for Dummies” books, classes, rent, electronics - that reinforced dependence. Examples include a $496 gift card at a New York lingerie shop for two assistants, $1,200 for a Thai-massage course, $3,328 for laptops to two young women listed as assistants/victims, a $3,725 study-abroad check, and multiple Western Union wires.

Managing Fallout - and a Return to the Spotlight

The emails show Maxwell remained deeply involved as the Florida probe escalated. In July 2006, after the FBI contacted one of Epstein’s pilots, Maxwell asked Epstein what to tell him; Epstein directed the pilot to call his lawyer. In August 2007, as federal negotiations intensified, Epstein kept Maxwell apprised: “did not go well ..2 years.” He signed a non-prosecution agreement on Sept. 24, 2007, and Maxwell wrote the same day: “I’m sad scared and depressed ..I can’t shake it.”

* * *