Eric And Donald Trump Jr. To Help Launch New U.S. Manufacturing SPAC

Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump are spearheading New America Acquisition I Corp., a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) targeting a $300 million initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange, according to a securities filing reported by The Wall Street Journal.

The SPAC seeks to acquire businesses with a combined enterprise value of at least $700 million, prioritizing the revitalization of U.S. manufacturing and the strengthening of domestic supply chains.

The filing highlights New America’s strategy to target companies that “play a pivotal role in rejuvenating domestic manufacturing, fostering innovation ecosystems, and securing critical supply chains.” The venture will be led by Kevin McGurn, a seasoned technology executive, with Kyle Wool serving as an adviser. The offering is underwritten by investment banks D. Boral Capital and Dominari Securities, the latter a subsidiary of the firm where Wool holds a leadership role.

This marks the Trump brothers’ latest foray into the SPAC market, building on prior ventures. Last year, Trump Media & Technology Group, the parent of Truth Social, went public via a SPAC merger. More recently, GrabAGun, an online firearms retailer backed by 1789 Capital—where Donald Trump Jr. is a partner—also completed a SPAC deal.

The move aligns with President Donald Trump’s “America First” policies, which emphasize reshoring critical supply chains from China to enhance U.S. economic and national security. The administration has implemented sweeping tariffs, including a 10% baseline on imports from all countries and rates up to 125% on Chinese goods, to make foreign products costlier and encourage domestic production. These measures, enacted under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, aim to address trade imbalances and bolster U.S. manufacturing.

In May, U.S. and Chinese negotiators reached a 90-day tariff truce in Geneva, easing trade tensions. The agreement reduced U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods from 145% to 30% and China’s duties from 125% to 10%, providing temporary relief to businesses navigating global trade disruptions.

The tariff policies have drawn support from U.S. industries, particularly steel. Nucor Corp., a leading steel producer, endorsed the measures.

“Nucor strongly commends the actions taken today by President Trump to reimpose tariffs on all steel imports,” said Leon Topalian, president and CEO of Nucor Corp. “America’s national security depends on a robust and healthy American steel industry, which continues to be harmed by massive global steel overcapacity and the resulting surge of illegally dumped and subsidized imports from around the world.

"Many of our trading partners have taken advantage of our open market for far too long and have intentionally circumvented our trade laws or allowed other bad actors to transship illegally dumped and subsidized steel," Topalian added. "The President’s actions will help level the playing field for American steel producers and the more than 24,000 men and women who work in our industry.”