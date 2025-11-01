European Billionaires Funneled $2 Billion Via Transatlantic NGO Network To Erode U.S. Democracy, Finance Anti-Trump Protest Machine

A new bombshell report by Americans for Public Trust (APT), based on IRS Form 990s and media reports, reveals that five foreign "charities" have funneled nearly $2 billion into American leftist nonprofits, injecting what can only be described as a far-left extremist European policy agenda and toxic social-engineering campaigns into U.S. institutions like cancer. The report alleges that these foreign influence operations, exploiting the dark webs of the NGO world, also bankroll part of the protest industrial complex that has waged an ongoing color-revolution-style operation against President Trump, his supporters, and seeks to dismantle the Make America Great Again movement.

APT's 31-page analysis (first revealed on Fox News), backed by grant records, shows that while foreign nationals can't directly donate to U.S. political candidates, there is an alarming interconnected web of transatlantic funding networks into the NGO world where foreign billionaires bankroll American far-left nonprofits to unleash all sorts of activist campaigns. This unchecked foreign philanthropy risks undermining U.S. sovereignty, and according to APT Executive Director Caitlin Sutherland, who told Fox News, "foreign money is coming in, and it's trying to erode our democracy."

Here are the five foreign funders outlined in the report:

Quadrature Climate Foundation (UK) – $530 million KR Foundation (Denmark) – $36 million Oak Foundation (Switzerland) – $750 million Laudes Foundation (Switzerland) – $20 million Children's Investment Fund Foundation (UK) – $553 million

The key findings are shocking:

Quadrature Climate Foundation (QCF): Founded in 2019 by hedge-fund billionaires Greg Skinner and Suneil Setiya. Has given roughly $530 million to 41 U.S. groups, including ClimateWorks Foundation ($147 M), Growald Climate Fund ($80 M), Grantham Foundation ($80 M), Windward Fund ($49 M), and Sunrise Project ($36 M). QCF also funds controversial solar-geoengineering research and "climate litigation and regulation advocacy." KR Foundation: Danish climate charity tied to the Carlsberg family. Has provided $36 million to 53 U.S. groups backing climate litigation, ESG advocacy, and fossil-fuel divestment. Major recipients include Center for International Environmental Law ($1.4 M), Conservation Law Foundation ($0.4 M), Oil Change International ($2.2 M), and Fossil Free Media ($1 M). It even funded The Associated Press ($300 K) for climate-related programming. Oak Foundation: Swiss-based trust founded by British billionaire Alan Parker. Gave >$750 million to 152 U.S. groups advancing "climate justice" and lawsuits against fossil-fuel firms. Key recipients include: Environmental Law Institute ($650 K, creator of the Climate Judiciary Project)

Community Change ($1.6 M, linked to Free DC protests)

Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors ($108 M)

New Venture Fund ($67 M)

NRDC ($6.5 M)

Tides Center ($8.2 M) Laudes Foundation: Established in 2020 by the secretive Brenninkmeijer family (C&A clothing empire). Has sent $20 million to 17 U.S. groups promoting ESG disclosure, "climate-friendly diets," and equity mandates. Largest grants: Pulitzer Center ($3.7 M) for climate-justice reporting, Ceres ($1.7 M), Community Initiatives ($1 M), and World Resources Institute ($2.8 M). Children's Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF): Run by British hedge-fund billionaire Sir Christopher Hohn. Sent $553 million to 39 U.S. entities before pledging in late 2025 to halt U.S. funding after APT's exposure. Key recipients include: Energy Foundation China ($70 M) — under House investigation for links to former CCP officials

Institute for Governance & Sustainable Development ($25 M)

Environmental Defense Fund ($17 M)

Sunrise Project ($36 M)

ATP points out that these funding flows exploit gaps in U.S. oversight laws, which prohibit foreign election donations but allow influence through 501(c)(3) and 501(c)(4) organizations. Through the nonprofit world, foreign billionaires can conduct foreign influence operations through leftist nonprofits, including funding protest industrial complex against Trump, get-out-the-vote drives, anti-Trump ads, lobbying, and whatever else.

Sutherland said, "There's not a question about where it's going and where it is coming from. We know that it's foreign money coming into our U.S. policy fights, climate litigation, research, protests, lobbying, you name it".

Besides funding anti-Trump protests, Sutherland warned about one very alarming use of the dark European money that flowed from the Oak Foundation into a group called Community Change. "They are the front group that has led the charge against Trump's crackdown on crime. So again, we're seeing where foreign money coming in to protest, litigation, training is ending up," she noted.

"It seems clear to me that this foreign money is coming into the United States because they want to implement their extremist European vision for America," Sutherland concluded. "And it seems to me that when you take a look at the money, they just want to have a more extreme United States that is radicalized and further left than what we want."

The pattern of foreign foundations exporting nation-destroying far-left policies into the U.S., funding protests (and possibly even riots), and working to dismantle President Trump's agenda, chosen by the American people, serves as an urgent wake-up call for Republicans about the unchecked flow of foreign philanthropy pouring billions into the dark NGO world.

APT is urging policymakers to fix this absolute mess by:

Close FARA loopholes;

Require foreign-funded nonprofits to disclose sources;

Consider banning foreign financing of politically active 501(c)(4)s;

Investigate whether foreign charities violated U.S. law through advocacy or litigation.

What's clear is that it's not just European billionaires exploiting America's NGO network ... it's happening from around the world, from Latin American Marxists to Communist China. It's as if globalists and the Democratic Party are weaponizing nonprofits in a coordinated effort to undermine President Trump's agenda, with the ultimate goal of regime change.

Remember this...

📊We traced $294,487,641 to the official No Kings 2.0 partners & organizers...all funneled through the same “Riot Inc.” dark-money networks:

💰 Arabella network $79.7M+

💰 Soros network $72.1M+

💰 Ford network $51.7M+

💰Tides $45.5M+

💰 Rockefeller $28.6M+

💰 Buffett $16.6M+ pic.twitter.com/b6zFla79UP — Seamus Bruner (@seamusbruner) October 16, 2025

What's clear is that the Trump administration should pivot from Antifa focus to now cleaning up the NGO world - and we'll make it easy for those White House staffers (see the tweet above) and also there's a foreign influence angle. On the other side of the world, there’s Neville Roy Singham's NGO network, and perhaps Rubio at State would be interested in investigating Marxist foreign influence operations originating from Latin America as well.

* * *

Full Report:

So much for these protests being "organic" ...