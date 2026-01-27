Even The Biden Admin Investigated Ilhan Omar's Shady Personal Finances

According to financial disclosures filed last year, Rep. Ilhan Omar’s net worth has surged in recent years. Omar reported that her husband held stakes valued between $6 million and $30 million in a venture capital firm and a winery. That sudden and dramatic increase in wealth has now drawn scrutiny. House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) plans to open an investigation into how such a meteoric rise occurred so quickly, and she is also under criminal investigation by the Department of Justice.

The existence of the federal probe became public after President Donald Trump mentioned it in a Truth Social post on Monday. Trump wrote, “the DOJ and Congress are looking at ‘Congresswoman’ Illhan Omar, who left Somalia with NOTHING, and is now reportedly worth more than 44 Million Dollars. Time will tell all.”

Omar dismissed Trump’s announcement in a post on X.

“Sorry, Trump, your support is collapsing and you’re panicking,” she wrote. “Right on cue, you’re deflecting from your failures with lies and conspiracy theories about me. Years of ‘investigations’ have found nothing. Get your goons out of Minnesota.”

Others are accusing Trump of weaponizing the Justice Department against his political enemies.

“The Justice Department’s ‘investigation’ of Representative Omar, a longtime critic of President Trump, looks suspiciously like a continuation of Trump’s revenge campaign against Minnesota’s elected officials and anyone else who disagrees with him,” claimed Christina Harvey, executive director of Stand Up America.

However, Omar’s shady personal finances even caught the attention of the Biden Justice Department back in 2024.

According to a New York Times report, federal prosecutors launched an investigation into Omar that scrutinized her personal finances, campaign spending, and contacts with a foreign national.

The investigation began in June 2024, with federal prosecutors working alongside the Justice Department’s public integrity unit. Investigators examined Omar’s financial disclosures, campaign records, and other relevant documents. The inquiry reportedly slowed after agents said they found no evidence that required further action. There are fresh doubts about that explanation, as Omar’s disclosures show a sudden rise in high-value assets connected to her husband’s business ventures, raising new questions about their legitimacy. Most of the reported wealth comes from two sources: a winery in Santa Rosa, California, and a venture capital firm in Washington, D.C.

The winery, listed as eStCru LLC, jumped in reported value from $15,000–$50,000 in 2023 to $1 million-$5 million the following year. Rose Lake Capital showed an even more dramatic spike. The firm went from having just $42.44 in its account in late 2022 to a reported value of up to $25 million by 2024, according to Omar’s financial disclosure.

Omar’s husband, Tim Mynett, co-founded Rose Lake Capital in 2022 with Will Hailer as part of a network of companies he controls. The sharp increase in money and lack of a public track record raised suspicions among associates, who alerted federal investigators.

This is not the first time Omar’s shady finances have come under scrutiny.

Omar has previously faced multiple allegations related to her finances and campaign funds. A 2019 investigation by the Minnesota Campaign Finance Board examined complaints that she used nearly $6,000 in campaign funds for personal expenses, including payments to her divorce attorney and travel, and was ordered to reimburse her campaign. That same year, Minnesota campaign finance officials found that Omar filed joint tax returns in 2014 and 2015 with Ahmed Hirsi while she was still legally married to another man.

House Oversight Chair James Comer told the New York Post he plans to launch an investigation into what caused the dramatic spike in Omar's net worth.

“We’re going to get answers, whether it’s through the Ethics Committee or the Oversight Committee, one of the two,” Comer said.

“There are a lot of questions as to how her husband accumulated so much wealth over the past two years,” Comer added. “It’s not possible. It’s not. I’m a money guy. It’s not possible.”

A law enforcement source also confirmed the criminal investigation.

“We are investigating all politicians potentially connected to any of this [fraud] in Minnesota. You can read between the lines,” the source said.