Even CNN Admits Democrats Are Cooked On Immigration

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity,

CNN's latest "Run the Numbers" segment lays bare a brutal reality for Democrats: their radical immigration stance has left them bleeding support across every demographic, while President Trump racks up historic approval on the issue.

The numbers don't lie, and even the network long accused of carrying water for open-border advocates is now spotlighting just how badly the party has botched border security.

One anchor stated plainly what millions of Americans have known for years: "Democrats have a PROBLEM."

?? JUST IN - CNN just completely BOMBED Democrats on their disastrous border policies.



"Democrats have a PROBLEM." ??



"Donald Trump has been THE MOST consequential president on immigration policy in the 21st century."



"Republicans are MORE trusted on immigration by +8,... pic.twitter.com/GO4gJr6uJf — The Patriot Oasis™ (@ThePatriotOasis) June 9, 2026

The discussion quickly turned to the dramatic reversal in public trust. CNN highlighted that Republicans now hold an edge where Democrats once led comfortably.

"Republicans are MORE trusted on immigration by +8, and Republicans with a +16 LEAD among independents."

This marks a complete flip from June 2018, when Democrats held a +7 point advantage on the issue. The shift among independents is especially devastating for a party that has long relied on that group to paper over its extremes.

The correspondent didn't stop at party trust. The segment emphasized that President Trump stands apart historically: "Donald Trump has been THE MOST consequential president on immigration policy in the 21st century."

That assessment lands with extra force because it comes amid Trump's second term, where his America First approach has produced tangible results on enforcement, deterrence, and restoring order after years of record illegal crossings, fentanyl deaths, and strained communities.

CNN's analysis didn't end with trust metrics. Another graphic drove the point deeper into Democratic territory. A majority of voters across the board want the party to abandon its far-left positions.

The data showed 59% of all voters believe Democrats should move to the center on immigration. Only 18% want the party to move further left. Breaking it down by group revealed the breadth of the rejection: White voters without college degrees at 67%, White voters with college degrees at 59%, Latino voters at 54%, and Black voters at 51%.

Every major racial group in America also agrees that Trump and Republicans have a much better immigration policy than radical Democrats who want open borders. This isn't a niche complaint from one corner of the electorate. It is a broad consensus that the party's embrace of lax enforcement and sanctuary policies has backfired spectacularly.

The segment also zeroed in on presidential approval ratings specifically tied to immigration. The results were unambiguous.

"TAKE A LOOK! Guess who has the HIGHEST approval on immigration? It's Donald John Trump who has the highest approval on immigration - 42%!"

The graphic compared 21st century presidents at the equivalent point in their second terms. George W. Bush sat at 30%. Barack Obama registered 36%. Trump leads them all at 42%.

"Donald Trump has the highest approval of ANY president on immigration at this point in a second term," CNN noted.

?? BREAKING - President Trump has the HIGHEST APPROVAL rating on immigration among Presidents in the 21st century.



"TAKE A LOOK! Guess who has the HIGHEST approval on immigration?"



"It's Donald John Trump who has the highest approval on immigration - 42%!"



"Donald Trump has... pic.twitter.com/n6sDbVe7DY — The Patriot Oasis™ (@ThePatriotOasis) June 9, 2026

These figures reflect more than abstract popularity. They measure results. Trump's policies - enhanced vetting, cooperation with local law enforcement, physical barriers where needed, and ending catch-and-release - have restored a measure of control that previous administrations surrendered. The public notices when chaos at the border subsides and when the rule of law reasserts itself.

What makes CNN's presentation particularly stinging for Democrats is how it undercuts years of media and activist framing. For too long, any serious discussion of border security was dismissed as xenophobic or extreme. Now the numbers reveal that position as the true outlier.

Voters are not demanding open borders or the decriminalization of illegal entry. They are demanding basic sovereignty and safety. When majorities of Black and Latino Americans join White voters in telling Democrats to moderate, the party's coalition shows visible cracks.

The radical wing that pushed "abolish ICE" rhetoric and resisted even modest enforcement measures has dragged the entire party into a ditch. CNN's own data confirms it. The 18% who want Democrats to move further left represent a loud but tiny faction that has outsized influence in primaries and party infrastructure. The other 82% are sending a clear message: enough.

This isn't about partisan score-settling. It is about measurable failure. Communities across the country absorbed the costs of unchecked illegal immigration for years - overwhelmed hospitals, schools stretched thin, wage pressure on working-class Americans, and tragic losses to fentanyl and crime. Trump's return to the White House has begun reversing that damage. The polling captures the relief and approval that follows.

With midterm elections approaching, these trends carry heavy implications. Immigration remains a top-tier issue for voters, and the party that owns the stronger record on it holds a structural advantage. Republicans' +16 lead among independents is not a minor detail. It is a warning sign for any Democrat hoping to flip seats in competitive districts.

The data also exposes the limits of identity politics on this issue. The assumption that minority voters would automatically back lax policies has collapsed under scrutiny. Real-world consequences - cartel violence spilling over, strained public resources, and threats to social cohesion - cut across racial lines. Voters prioritize safety and fairness over ideological slogans.

CNN's willingness to air these numbers suggests the political reality has become too obvious to ignore, even inside institutions that once minimized the border crisis. When a network that spent years downplaying record encounters now runs segments titled around "Democrats' PROBLEM ON IMMIGRATION," the shift in the Overton window is undeniable.

President Trump's approach has always centered on putting American citizens first. Secure borders, legal immigration that serves the national interest, and accountability for those who break the rules are not radical ideas. They are the baseline for any functional nation. The polling CNN presented proves that a growing share of the country agrees - including many who once leaned the other way.

Democrats face a choice. They can continue following the activist base into further isolation, or they can confront the data their own preferred media outlets are now forced to acknowledge. So far, the party's direction suggests denial remains the dominant strategy. That path leads to more losses.