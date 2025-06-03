Everyone Was Just Doing Their Job: How Specialization Enables Systemic Evil

Authored by Josh Stylman via Substack,

The world's a screaming match—doctors, economists, influencers, all clawing for their slice of truth. Nobody's listening, and nobody's seeing the whole damn picture. We have more information than ever, but we're dumber where it counts, stuck in a loop of shouting past each other. This isn't just politics or algorithm nonsense; it's the cult of specialization—our worship of experts who know everything about nothing. Doctors pushing Covid shots didn't see the fraud. Economists missed the heist. Engineers built surveillance without blinking. Each turned their screw, blind to the machine they were feeding—a Moral Assembly Line where systemic evil thrives. The system's not broken; it's built to break us, and we're all complicit until we start connecting the dots. As I explored in The Illusion of Expertise, we've confused credentials with wisdom, compliance with intelligence. Now we see the deadly consequences: we're not failing because of bad experts—we're failing because specialization itself has become the operating system of institutional evil.

A Society Talking Past Itself

Step into any barroom debate, X thread, or YouTube comments section, and it's chaos—facts flying, no one landing. We've outsourced our brains to specialists who slice reality into bits too small to mean anything. A cardiologist can't talk vaccines. An economist reduces geopolitics to models, blind to the real forces at play. Everyone's got their PhD in one inch of the world, and we're dumber for it. Specialization doesn't just fracture understanding; it's the architecture of control, ensuring no one sees the crimes—medical fraud, wealth theft, digital chains—unfolding in plain sight. We're not arguing because we're stupid; we're arguing because the system keeps us siloed, complicit, and clueless.

Medical Blindness: Expertise Without Vision

In my medical freedom work, I've seen doctors—smart, caring people—trapped in their own expertise. One, a family physician friend of mine, said VAERS was the "gold standard" for vaccine safety but when I asked about Covid shots, he admitted he never looked even though he was recommending them to patients. He assured me that if it was a problem, the FDA would do something. He didn't know it reported over 30,000 Covid shot deaths by 2023, or that underreporting was rampant. Meanwhile, journalists mocked "half the country eating horse paste," dismissing a drug that had been administered to billions of humans, whose inventor won the Nobel Prize, that's on the World Health Organization's list of most essential medicines, and is known to have very few side effects. People who had never heard of ivermectin were parroting the notion that it was horse paste. These weren't idiots; they were cogs in a machine built by the Rockefeller model of medicine, which, since the 1900s, turned healers into assembly-line technicians—prescribe, cut, bill, repeat.

During Covid, this enabled a fraud of historic scale. This isn't just about doctors being wrong—it's about a system that rewards institutional obedience over critical thinking. The shots got Emergency Use Authorizations (EUAs) on rotten data: trials rigged to show symptom relief, not transmission prevention; myocarditis risks buried; long-term safety ignored. Most people don't realize that if there were effective treatments for Covid, these experimental drugs couldn't have been approved under emergency authorization—but that's exactly what happened. Whistleblower Brook Jackson, a Pfizer trial manager and modern-day Erin Brockovich, exposed unblinding and falsified records in 2021. Her story revealed massive crimes that should be criminally prosecuted, but instead it's languishing in the courts while doctors didn't read her BMJ report and media publications never told her story—they trusted the FDA's "safe and effective" stamp. A restaurant owner I know enforced mandates even after it became clear the shots didn't stop transmission, still trusting the authorities despite rules that made no sense—customers had to mask walking to their table but could remove them while sitting, as if the virus respected dining etiquette. She wasn't malicious; she was compartmentalized, her role so narrow she couldn't see the crime—a coerced, harmful rollout sold as salvation.

Covid: A Masterclass in Fragmented Fraud

Covid was a crime scene where every expert played their part, blind to the whole.

Medical Compartmentalization

The fraud started with PCR tests. Kary Mullis, PCR's inventor, said in the 1990s it's not a diagnostic tool—it amplifies anything, not just active virus. His voice would have been important during the pandemic since the whole thing was based on his invention. Sadly, he died in August 2019.

Yet it was used to inflate cases, driving fear and lockdowns. Public health ignored immunologists warning of weakened immunity from isolation. Doctors, trusting the CDC, didn't question flawed tests or mandates. The shots were the centerpiece: trials manipulated (Naomi Wolf's team at Daily Clout documented this), adverse events like myocarditis suppressed, and EUAs granted only because alternatives like ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) were demonized. A 2020 Henry Ford Health System study showed HCQ cut mortality when used early, but the FDA smeared it as 'dangerous.' A hospital administrator I’m friendly with enforced deadly protocols—Remdesivir and ventilators—that harmed patients. Overwhelmingly, people died in hospitals, not at home. Curious. He followed "protocols," not committing a crime—or so he thought.

No one read the data; no one minded the store. In fact, FDA advisor Dr. Eric Rubin, editor-in-chief of the New England Journal of Medicine, openly admitted: "We're never going to learn about how safe this vaccine is unless we start giving it. That's just the way it goes." They were experimenting on children in real time, and saying it out loud.

Economic Compartmentalization

Lockdowns crushed small businesses while Amazon and Pfizer raked in billions—a $4 trillion heist disguised as relief. Economists, buried in GDP models, missed the human toll. Gold bugs and bitcoiners warned of inflation and a widening wealth chasm, but they weren't credentialed economists, so no one listened. Even many libertarians abandoned their framework, supporting medical tyranny over individual liberty. Stimulus checks, sold as aid, prepped the ground for central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), but economists didn't study monetary control. They enabled theft, oblivious to their role.

Psychological Compartmentalization

Lockdowns spiked depression, addiction, and child developmental delays, yet behavioral scientists were absent from task forces. Public health dismissed mental health as "non-essential." A school counselor I know saw teen suicides soar but had no policy voice. She saw the damage but still enforced closures, believing she was following "expert" guidance. The trauma wasn't her department.

Technological Compartmentalization

Engineers built vaccine passports and contact-tracing apps, sold as "public health." They didn't ask how these fed The World Economic Forum’s digital ID plans or CBDCs' programmable money. A tech developer I met saw his app as "innovation," not surveillance infrastructure. His job was to code, not question geopolitics. Each layer deferred upward, building a control grid no one claimed. Innovation divorced from consequence is how surveillance states are born in beta.

"Just Doing My Job": The Moral Assembly Line

Specialization doesn't just split knowledge—it splits guilt. This is the Moral Assembly Line: everyone turns a screw, no one owns the machine, and when it crushes lives, they say, "It wasn't me." In the Holocaust, Adolf Eichmann scheduled trains, not murders. During the MKULTRA experiments, psychologists dosed subjects with LSD, just following CIA orders. During Covid, doctors pushed shots, HR fired the unvaccinated, and journalists parroted identical phrases across every network—'safe and effective,' 'no one is safe until everyone's safe.'

Video via Matt Orfalea

Friends enforced vaccine requirements at parties, thinking they were protecting people, not coercing choice. No one felt like a criminal, but the outcome was fraud, harm, and eroded freedom. Evil hides by breaking itself into pieces too small to feel.

The Design of Disintegration

This is by design. Universities churn out specialists, not synthesizers—papers, not questions. The corruption runs deeper than most realize. Universities don't just churn out specialists—they create a credentialed class psychologically invested in defending the system that elevated them, even when that system causes harm. Medical boards punish doctors who stray, like those who prescribed ivermectin. Funding rewards obedience, not curiosity. Peer review is peer pressure, silencing dissent. Algorithms on X, Instagram, and TikTok feed you your niche, not the truth. This creates epistemic capture: experts know only what their field allows. A virologist might doubt a shot's efficacy but not its funding. A journalist might report mandates but not trial fraud. They're cogs in a machine they can't see, ensuring we stay complicit and clueless.

Blind Spots of the Highly Educated

Specialization blinds even the sharpest to the big picture. Doctors enforcing passports didn't see their connection to Agenda 21's population tracking framework from 1992. They didn't connect apps to CBDCs, which the Bank for International Settlements piloted to control spending. Local health officials in my area justified apps as "stopping the spread," unaware they fed systems that could lock accounts for non-compliance. Why? Geopolitics isn't their field. The World Economic Forum's Great Reset is public, yet most doctors never read it. Intelligence without context isn't just useless—it's a weapon for power.

The most educated became the most complicit. While PhD epidemiologists enforced lockdowns and cardiologists pushed shots, plumbers and mechanics saw through it immediately. They didn't need peer review to recognize bullshit—they fix things that actually work. The people who make stuff understood: if the solution doesn't match the problem, something's wrong. Meanwhile, the credentialed class defended every policy failure because their status depended on institutional trust.

The Mockingbird Media: Silencing the Truth

Media seals the trap. Operation Mockingbird, a CIA program to shape narratives, never died—it's alive in today's censorship. Vaccine injury stories, like those in Anecdotals, a documentary I produced with talented filmmaker Jennifer Sharp, were banned from YouTube. She poured her soul into showing real people—mothers, teachers, children—harmed by shots, but algorithms erased it.

The silence runs deeper. My friend Pamela lost her stepson, Benjamin, to the shot. He worked for Stephen Colbert, who mandated it for his staff. Pamela begged her stepson not to get it, but he needed to keep his job. A young man, dead from something sold as "safe and effective"—killed by a mandate from the same man who turned vaccines into dancing entertainment. While Colbert's show produced the cringe-worthy "Vax-Scene" skit with dancing syringes, real people were dying from his workplace requirements.

Pamela screamed from the rooftops, but no reporter would touch her story. Yet you can be sure—if her stepson had died from Covid, they'd have been fighting for the exclusive. Instead, we got montages of "safe and effective" while they buried the bodies. The people trying to warn us sounded crazy because the media made them invisible.

Pamela's story, as tragic as it is, isn't rare. I personally know dozens. We all have stories. The true number is totally unknown. What makes it worse? It's accelerating. As more shots get pushed on the vulnerable, as boosters become routine, the Pamelas will multiply, their stories will remain untold, and the machine will keep grinding forward.

Journalists didn't cover these stories—not their beat. The public stays clueless, fed a media diet of propaganda. This isn't incompetence; it's control, ensuring we only see what the system allows, keeping us talking past each other.

Covid wasn't an exception—it was a perfect example of how compartmentalized systems commit coordinated harm. But the same pattern repeats everywhere: in finance, education, climate policy, and tech. Everyone plays their role. No one owns the outcome. Let's widen the lens.

Beyond Medicine: Complicity Everywhere

This pattern is universal, enabling harm while absolving guilt.

Finance (2008) : Traders chased derivatives, missing the housing bubble. Contrarians warned, but they weren't "in the room." They weren't stealing—they were working, blind to the crash.

Education: School boards implemented Common Core without consulting child development experts, or administrators pushed digital learning without understanding its psychological impact on students.

Climate : Climatologists model emissions while ignoring weather modification. Policy experts implement Davos agenda while ignoring that those pushing green policies don't live by them. No one owns the dysfunction.

AI/Tech : Engineers build addictive algorithms, ignoring polarization. CEOs chase profit, not sociology. They fracture society, feeling nothing.

Military: Analysts tout drones, ignoring cultural fallout. Bureaucrats plan wars without local knowledge. No one's a war criminal—just a professional.

The Generalist: Breaking Free from Spectator Culture

We need generalists—people who refuse to be watchers in their own lives. Before industrialization, healers and polymaths wove together physical, spiritual, and social knowledge. Today, we're consumers of expertise, not creators of understanding. We've become a spectator culture, watching life happen while trusting someone smarter has it handled. But the price of convenience is competence. We can't change a tire, grow food, read a study, or think without calling an expert. The more educated we are, the more we defer to credentials over judgment.

E.O. Wilson's consilience—uniting knowledge—isn't academic; it's survival. Nassim Taleb saw fragility (though he was tragically wrong about Covid); Ivan Illich saw institutional harm. They knew outsourcing thinking is outsourcing agency. We must become intellectual sovereigns, thinking across fields, seeing patterns specialists miss. A doctor should understand pharmaceutical economics. An economist should grasp human psychology. Pattern recognition is what separates participants from observers, thinkers from consumers of thought. It's how you stop being a cog and start becoming a sovereign.

Escaping the Machine: From Cogs to Sovereign

This isn't politics—it's cognition. We've become passive observers, outsourcing not just tasks but basic thinking. We can't fix a car, preserve food, or question a medical mandate without feeling unqualified. A generation ago, people solved problems themselves. Now, we call authorities, and the smarter we think we are, the more we defer. But what happens when the system leads us astray—not through the malice of its participants, but through the malice of its designers? The doctors recommending drugs, the engineers building apps, the journalists reporting stories—they're not evil. But the system they serve was designed by those who are.

Specialization has made us passive, watching life happen while trusting the credentialed. But they're cogs too, trapped in a machine they don't see. Understanding this reveals the deeper architecture: specialization connects to other systems of manufactured dependency—fiat currency that separates us from real value, digital convenience that erodes our capabilities, spectator culture that makes us passive consumers. Each system reinforces the others, creating a web that requires seeing the whole picture to break free.

The way out is radical responsibility. Stop outsourcing your thinking. The path forward begins with recognizing that what we've been taught to value as 'expertise' has been weaponized against us. Questioning institutional narratives isn't a sign of ignorance but a necessary act of intellectual sovereignty. When an expert tells you something, ask: Who benefits? What's hidden? What would another field say? Read outside your lane—doctors, study economics; economists, learn biology. Check primary sources yourself—read Brook Jackson's BMJ report, examine VAERS data, trace the funding. Follow researchers like Catherine Austin Fitts, who documented how the government has misplaced $21 trillion—not million, trillion—with no accountability. This isn't normal corruption; this is systemic looting that makes you wonder what they're really building with our money. Connect with those who think differently. The goal isn't to master everything, but to see the spaces between experts—where truth hides—and to know who to trust.

The Incalculable Cost: Generational Harm and the Illusion of Reform

The damage is generational, hiding in plain sight. MAHA celebrates that the White House quietly removed Covid shots from healthy people's schedules, but critics rightfully point out the deeper problem: there's lots more coming on the vaccine schedule. Yes, the trend line may be in the right direction, but how many more unsuspecting people are going to suffer between now and then? Those who don't understand this system is rotten to the core will still listen and get injected. More immunocompromised people getting jabbed, more unhealthy kids having their genetic code rearranged and their immune systems weakened. I appreciate that maybe there's a political game going on, but I don't understand what we're talking about—we're talking about people's lives. The system worked perfectly—create the illusion of reform while continuing the harm to the most vulnerable. It's in VAERS, with over 30,000 deaths reported; in insurance data showing rising claims; in stories like Pamela's that never make the news. The system distributed the harm so widely no one can see it whole.

Nobody's minding the store. So we have to.

Be the generalist. See the system. The truth depends on it. The future won't be saved by the most credentialed. It'll be saved by those who can see clearly—and refuse to look away.