"Everything Appears To Be A Cover Up": Capitol Police Chief Challenged J6 Narrative In Never-Aired Tucker Carlson Interview

In never-before-seen footage that was withheld by Fox News, former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund told former Fox News host Tucker Carlson that January 6th was a complete debacle and a "cover up."

"Everything appears to be a cover up," Sund tells Carlson in footage obtained by the National Pulse. "Like I said, I’m not a conspiracy theorist," he continued. "…but when you look at the information and intelligence they had, the military had, it’s all watered down. I’m not getting intelligence, I’m denied any support from National Guard in advance. I’m denied National Guard while we’re under attack, for 71 minutes…"

Beginning around 19 minutes into the conversation, Sund tells Tucker: "If I was allowed to do my job as the chief we wouldn’t be here, this didn’t have to happen," adding that he's "pissed off" about being "lambasted in public" over what happened that day.

The full interview has thus far been hidden from the public at the behest of Rupert Murdoch’s increasingly left-wing Fox News channel, which unceremoniously fired its prime time host Tucker Carlson allegedly as part of a private settlement with Dominion Voting Systems. -National Pulse

"It sounds like they were hiding the intelligence," Carlson said, to which Sund responds: "Could there possibly be actually… they kind of wanted something to happen? It’s not a far stretch to begin to think that. It’s sad when you start putting everything together and thinking about the way this played out… what was their end goal?"

On the day he was fired, @TuckerCarlson was planning to air parts of our 1-hour interview and showcase my book. It was an interview he was excited about and said it “made the hair on my arm stand up.” But Fox canned both Tucker and the interview. Coincidence? pic.twitter.com/QA9jdfFjsb — Chief Steven Sund (@ChiefSund) May 5, 2023

Last month Carlson told Russell Brand that Sund said the crowd on January 6th was 'filled with federal agents.'

“I interviewed the chief of the Capitol Police, Steven Sund, in an interview that was never aired on Fox, by the way — I was fired before it could air, I’m gonna interview him again,” Carlson said. “But Steven Sund was the totally non-political, worked for Nancy Pelosi, I mean, this was not some right-wing activist. He was the chief of Capitol Police on January 6, and he said, ‘Oh yeah, yeah, yeah, that crowd was filled with federal agents.’ What? ‘Yes.’ Well he would know, of course, because he was in charge of security at the site.”

“So, the more time has passed... it becomes really obvious that core claims they made about January 6 were lies,” Carlson explained.

“The amount of lying around January 6, and it was obvious in the tapes that I showed, is really distressing.”

Watch: