"Everything Is Going To Come Out": AG Pam Bondi Says She Received "Truckload" Of Hidden Epstein Documents From SDNY

After last week's botched Epstein files release, many are calling for Attorney General Pam Bondi to be fired over the lame binders given to right-wing influencers and journalists that contained old information.

On Monday, Bondi appeared on Fox News, where she told host Sean Hannity that she received a truckload of files on Friday morning containing additional Epstein files which were hidden away in the Southern District of New York.

"FBI handed over a couple hundred pages of documents, but you know Sean, I gave them a deadline of Friday at 8am to get us everything, and a source had told me where the documents were being kept - southern district of new york (shock), so we got - hopefully all of them, Friday at 8am. Thousands of documents," said Bondi.

"I have the FBI going through them ... Now that we have Kash here it's a game changer of course, and Director Patel is going to get us a detailed report as to why the FBI withheld all of those documents."

Sean Hannity: "I want to be clear, because I think people are frustrated. You were expecting more, and you didn't find out - less than 24 hours before the release, you got a whistleblower that confirmed that there were way more documents that they were supposed to turn over, and then you found out just before that."

Pam Bondi: "Well sure, you're looking at these documents going 'these aren't all the Epstein files!' - and we're going 'where's the rest of the stuff?' and that's what the FBI had turned over to us. And so a source said, whoa - all this evidence is sitting in the Southern District of New York. So based on that I gave them the deadline - Friday at 8. A truckload of evidence arrived. It's now in the possession of the FBI. Kash is going to get me - and himself a detailed report as to why all these documents and evidence had been withheld. And, you know, we're going to go through it - go through it as fast as we can, but go through it very cautiously to protect all the victims of Epstein, because there are a lot of victims."

"Now, is that the only thing that would be redacted," Hannity replied, referring to the names of the victims.

Pam Bondi: "Yeah, the FBI hasn't had, obviously, they haven't looked at the thousands of pages of documents that they just received Friday. Kash has a team going through them - and it's always about protecting the victim ... We believe in transparency, and America has the right to know."

The Biden administration sat on these documents. No one did anything with them, and why are they sitting in the Southern District of New York? I want a full report on that. Sadly these people don't believe in transparency, but I think more than that - I think they don't believe in honesty," she continued.

"Everything is going to come out to the public."

Watch (via Collin Rugg):

BREAKING: Attorney General Pam Bondi says a "truckload" of Jeffrey Epstein files arrived on Friday, says FBI Director Kash Patel is looking through them now.



"We got them all Friday at 8AM. Thousands of pages of documents. I have the FBI going through them."



"It's now in the… pic.twitter.com/rxABwmO5p2 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 4, 2025

Maybe they can ask Elon Musk and DOGE to scan and redact the documents by the end of the week, vs. stringing us along for what could now take months?

* * *

Anza Knives are back In Stock! We just got a huge delivery.

Satisfaction guaranteed or your money back, lifetime guarantee. If you're looking for a great daily carry, check this one out.