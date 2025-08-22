Everything That's Wrong With The Leftist Media In One (Now Deleted) Post...

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

After video of a man being detained by ICE Wednesday quickly circulated, one reporter suggested that it would never be revealed who he is or where he had been taken, only for all those details to emerge just minutes later, and completely humiliate the ‘journalist’.

The footage shows the guy trying to get away from ICE in DC, but being detained and then crying and whining like a baby.

BREAKING: Just saw DC Police + federal agents detain a man on the National Mall. He appeared to try to escape, then was quickly tackled to the ground by several agents + was screaming in Spanish “please, I’m not a criminal, I work here, I want to be with my family” @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/56IlXEvYbN — Aimee Cho (@AimeeCho4) August 20, 2025

Miami Herald ‘investigative journalist’ Julie Brown published a post whinging that “his crying…hits me in the gut.”

“We will probably never be told who he is, why he was stopped or if he was here illegally,” she added.

She soon got an answer as an NBC reporter revealed that ICE confirmed the guy’s name, that he was illegally here from Mexico and had been previously arrested and charged with sexual battery against a 13 year-old-child.

Ms Brown instantly deleted her previous post.

She’ll now pretend it never happened. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) August 20, 2025

The internet is forever.

Deleted but not forgotten pic.twitter.com/L1DK9Zy7yd — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 20, 2025

It just keeps happening.

Yes, "he's crying".



Pretty sure the child he molested was crying too. — Prophet Dynamic (@DaProphetDyn) August 21, 2025

Fox News anchor Jessica Tarlov also deleted a post after writing “This doesn’t make D.C. safer. It’ll just make people not come to D.C. The cruelty is always the point.”

🚨 Jessica Tarlov claims removing child predators from DC streets doesn't improve safety. The individual in the video, previously arrested for aggravated sexual assault of a child under 13, is an illegal immigrant.



What do you think? Should predators go free? @JessicaTarlov pic.twitter.com/YBUEiYtSMY — Alec Lace (@AlecLace) August 20, 2025

Trump advisor Stephen Miller called her out and she had to eat crow.

I didn’t know he was – the DHS memo on him came out hours after the video. Wouldn’t ever defend such a person! Hopefully you guys will only go after these types versus hardworking folks that have committed no crimes! Will delete my original tweet. — Jessica Tarlov (@JessicaTarlov) August 20, 2025

For those of you who think that I quietly deleted my tweet, see below. When you’re trying to be quiet you don’t reply to Stephen Miller. I wouldn’t ever want to promote knowingly wrong information so I deleted the original tweet after the DHS memo came out – which was hours after… https://t.co/n4DbqQxMhc — Jessica Tarlov (@JessicaTarlov) August 20, 2025

You didn’t bother to find out why he was detained. It’s really disgusting. Bash Americans first with you people. pic.twitter.com/Ob7LOOsk3V — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) August 21, 2025

You’re missing the point, Jessica. It’s not that you got it wrong, we’re used to that. No. The point is WHERE you went with it and what you said before anyone knew anything. What you assumed because of your own ugly, warped biases.



THAT’s the issue.

That’s the point. https://t.co/MqP3koKZLz — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) August 21, 2025

The Democrats are now literally the party of pro illegal immigration and a desire for continued rampant criminality.

"DC Dude" coming soon to a Democrat Talking Point near you! — Prophet Dynamic (@DaProphetDyn) August 21, 2025

They did the meme. pic.twitter.com/t2JWiwMUTO — Donald Rahl (@RahlDonald) August 20, 2025

Have these ‘journalists’ ever heard of verifying facts before splurting out their TDS riddled shit-posts.

Maybe instead of assuming the worst about people just because Trump supports them, you could wait a few minutes for the facts to come out. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) August 20, 2025

They are willing to overlook the rap sheet in hopes of engendering more weaponized empathy. — Jon Tveten (@jtveten) August 20, 2025

