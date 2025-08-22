print-icon
Everything That's Wrong With The Leftist Media In One (Now Deleted) Post...

by Tyler Durden
Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

After video of a man being detained by ICE Wednesday quickly circulated, one reporter suggested that it would never be revealed who he is or where he had been taken, only for all those details to emerge just minutes later, and completely humiliate the ‘journalist’.

The footage shows the guy trying to get away from ICE in DC, but being detained and then crying and whining like a baby.

Miami Herald ‘investigative journalist’ Julie Brown published a post whinging that “his crying…hits me in the gut.”

“We will probably never be told who he is, why he was stopped or if he was here illegally,” she added.

She soon got an answer as an NBC reporter revealed that ICE confirmed the guy’s name, that he was illegally here from Mexico and had been previously arrested and charged with sexual battery against a 13 year-old-child.

Ms Brown instantly deleted her previous post.

The internet is forever.

It just keeps happening.

Fox News anchor Jessica Tarlov also deleted a post after writing “This doesn’t make D.C. safer. It’ll just make people not come to D.C. The cruelty is always the point.”

Trump advisor Stephen Miller called her out and she had to eat crow.

The Democrats are now literally the party of pro illegal immigration and a desire for continued rampant criminality.

Have these ‘journalists’ ever heard of verifying facts before splurting out their TDS riddled shit-posts.

