Ex-CBS Journo Catherine Herridge In Talks To Join X

Award-winning journalist Catherine Herridge - whose controversial firing by CBS News in February made headlines over the fact that they confiscated her personal files amid an ongoing investigation onto the Hunter Biden laptop story, is in talks to join Elon Musk's X, the NY Post reports, characterizing the talks as 'preliminary.'

A potential deal could see Herridge — known for her aggressive reporting on the Hunter Biden laptop scandal — helm an investigative unit that she could help put together, according to a source close to the situation. -NY Post

"We are in discussions with many content creators who are interested in joining X in various ways. Catherine Herridge is a great journalist who strongly supports free speech," X said in a statement to the outlet.

Wouldn't it be hilarious if Musk gave Herridge the exact deal Don Lemon demanded? As a reminder, he wanted:

A $5 million up-front payment from X

An $8 million salary

Equity in X

The right to approve any changes in X policy related to news content

- A Tesla Cybertruck.

According to the report, joining X would allow Herridge the journalistic freedom to pursue a wide variety of stories.

X has been trying to build a high-profile roster of journalists to bring to its platform. It hired former Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson, and hired ex-CNN host Don Lemon. Lemon’s agreement with the platform was canceled by X boss Elon Musk, however, following a contentious interview with him earlier this month. Lemon continues to post episodes of his show on X and YouTube, but viewership has cratered from his first buzzy interview with the Tesla CEO.

"Herridge is weighing a number of opportunities," one source told The Post.

Meanwhile, the House Judiciary Committee is considering an investigation into CBS News for confiscating Herridge's files, which the network called "nothing unusual."