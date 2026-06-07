Ex-CIA Official Accused Of Inventing Secret Spy Program To Amass $40 Million Gold Hoard

In one of the most insane allegations in recent U.S. intelligence history, a former senior CIA official stands accused of creating an entirely fictitious highly classified program - a "black box" special access program framed as vital continuity-of-government planning - to siphon millions of dollars in government funds for personal enrichment. The result: a personal hoard of 303 one-kilogram gold bars worth more than $40 million, roughly $2 million in cash, and 35 luxury watches discovered during an FBI raid on his Virginia home.

David J. Rush is seen in his booking photo. (Alexandria Sheriff's Office/AP)

The Arrest and the Hoard

David J. Rush, a 49-year-old former senior executive in the CIA's Directorate of Science and Technology (DS&T), was arrested on May 19, 2026, following the May 18 search of his Ashburn, Virginia, residence. He faces a single federal charge of theft of public money, stemming from approximately $77,000 in fraudulent military leave pay he allegedly obtained by lying about his Navy status after an honorable discharge in 2015.

The case has sent shockwaves through the U.S. intelligence community and exposed profound questions about internal controls, personnel vetting, and the risks of extreme compartmentalization in America's most sensitive programs.

303 one-kilogram gold bars worth more than $40 million were recovered from Rush's home.

The Alleged Scheme: A Fake "Special Access Program"

According to people familiar with the ongoing criminal investigation cited by the Washington Post, Rush did not simply steal assets outright. He allegedly constructed an elaborate fiction: a phony Special Access Program (SAP) - one of the government's most tightly controlled classification compartments.

What Is a Special Access Program?

SAPs are highly compartmented programs that require specific "read-in" authorization. Even personnel with Top Secret/SCI clearance cannot access them without explicit need-to-know approval. They are designed to protect the nation's most sensitive operations.

Rush reportedly "read in" two colleagues to this sham program, effectively enlisting them - possibly without their full knowledge - and insulating the operation from normal scrutiny. He allegedly persuaded one colleague to transfer millions of dollars into the program through a fraudulent government contract that he "made up."

The fake program was framed around continuity of government (COG) operations - highly classified plans to ensure the federal government can continue functioning during catastrophic events such as nuclear war, major natural disasters, or other national emergencies. These plans involve presidential succession, secure relocation of leadership, and other doomsday measures.

Rush allegedly used this cover story to justify requests for large quantities of gold bullion and foreign currency, ostensibly for operational or post-catastrophe needs. A defense contractor was reportedly convinced to purchase substantial amounts of gold under this pretext.

"He made up a contract." - Person familiar with the investigation, The Washington Post

A Web of Lies: Fabricated Credentials

The gold scheme is only part of the story. Federal investigators allege Rush built his entire CIA career on a foundation of falsehoods spanning nearly two decades.

Rush claimed to hold a bachelor’s degree from Clemson University and a master’s degree from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, in addition to presenting himself as a Navy pilot who had completed training at the Naval Test Pilot School and other advanced military aviation programs. In reality, he had enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1997 as an information systems technician, was commissioned as an officer in the Navy Reserve in 2004, and served until receiving an honorable discharge as a lieutenant in 2015. Federal investigators found no record that Rush had ever attended Clemson University or Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, nor any documentation supporting his claims of pilot training or the other elite military credentials he listed on employment and security clearance forms.

These fabrications apparently survived multiple background reinvestigations, polygraph examinations, and the rigorous vetting required for TS/SCI access and senior positions. Former CIA officers have described the process as a "full-on colonoscopy." The failure has stunned many in the intelligence community.

Rush worked in the CIA's Directorate of Science and Technology, responsible for developing technical tools and capabilities for espionage. He reportedly had involvement in one of the U.S. government's most sensitive intelligence-gathering programs - so compartmented that only a handful of officials and lawmakers were aware of its existence.

Details of this real program remain highly classified. U.S. officials warned that disclosure could jeopardize ongoing operations.

This raises serious questions: How could one individual create a new SAP without apparent superior approval? Were the two colleagues he read into the fake program aware it was fraudulent? Why did internal financial and oversight controls fail to flag the large, unusual requests for gold and currency?