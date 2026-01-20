Exposed: Teachers Unions Funneling Millions To Soros-Linked Groups, Far-Left Agendas

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

New Labor Department filings reveal the National Education Association (NEA), the nation’s largest teachers’ union, has been channeling millions in taxpayer dollars to far-left political outfits, including Soros-backed networks and shadowy activist groups.

Instead of bolstering education, these funds are propping up anti-American causes, from anti-Israel protests to rigging electoral maps.

The bombshell underscores the deep rot in union leadership, where public money meant for schools is weaponized against conservative values and national security.

New filings show Teachers Unions are funneling millions of taxpayer dollars to the Democrat Party



🚨 They are also sending our taxpayer money to George Soros, Dark Money groups, Far-Left organizations and money is being used to rig gerrymandering and for protests



These are not… pic.twitter.com/5VC9750XoE — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) January 18, 2026

The filings, obtained by Fox News Digital, paint a damning picture of misdirected priorities. “The NEA’s last fiscal year report showed it sent $300,000 to the 1630 Fund, the liberal dark money group Fox News has been reporting on extensively, and in most cases exclusively — Tens of thousands of dollars to the (George Soros’) Tides Foundation Network,” according to the report.

These aren’t voluntary donations from union members’ pockets—these are taxpayer dollars funneled through the system. The Tides Foundation has ties to anti-Israel activism, while the Sixteen Thirty Fund operates as a hub for progressive dark money, influencing elections without transparency.

The NEA didn’t stop there, the report notes, adding it “was also involved in several state issues. It backed a campaign to end standardized testing in Massachusetts and fight gerrymandering in Ohio, to the tune of half a million dollars for each of those and it sent hundreds of thousands of additional money to groups committed to racial and education justice movements.”

One of the biggest payouts was a whopping $3.5 million to Education International, a global teachers’ federation where NEA President Becky Pringle serves as vice president. Critics call it a cozy self-dealing arrangement, with American tax dollars flowing offshore to international agendas.

Panelist Emily Compagno expressed outrage over the lack of awareness: “This is absolutely frightening because I’ll bet you the amount of teachers that don’t know where that money is going, the parents know even less.”

She continued, “the thought that your child’s education and more appropriately the teacher in charge of it, the steward of your child while you are not with them in the public schools, that that is where their association is going? That’s where their influence and their persuasion, your hard money? This is a travesty.”

Legal expert Josh Ritter highlighted the betrayal: “Instead we’re finding out that it’s going towards programs and ideology adverse to parents even, adverse to their interests in understanding what their kids are going to be taught, the education that is going to be handed out to them. It’s really disturbing.”

Cheryl Casone pointed to a legal expert who noted “They’ve got a federal charter. That federal charter should be looked at and possibly revoked. Because obviously that charter says they’re supposed to promoting the cause of education in the United States, advance the entrance of the profession of teaching. So the teachers are not being served in what is happening.”

This exposure aligns with a broader pattern of leftist infiltration in education. As we highlighted earlier, two Pittsburgh kindergarten teachers have been placed on leave after filming themselves celebrating Iranian assassination threats against President Trump.

Such incidents reveal how radical ideologies seep into classrooms, turning educators into activists who prioritize hate over learning.

From unions bankrolling “social justice” over actual education to teachers applauding violence against a president fighting for America First policies, the system is rigged against patriotic families.

Reading levels plummet, math scores lag behind global competitors, yet millions vanish into the abyss of progressive activism.

During the COVID era, these same unions colluded with the CDC to keep kids locked out of schools, prioritizing politics over child welfare.

Now, with funds flowing to gerrymandering schemes and racial agitation, it’s clear: unions aren’t about teachers or students—they’re Democrat fundraising arms in disguise.

As Trump vows to eliminate the Department of Education and empower states, parents must demand accountability. Defund these corrupt entities, revoke their charters, and redirect every penny to real education—free from leftist indoctrination.

