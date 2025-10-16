Extreme Leftist Democrat Crockett Claims Trump Had A Stroke And Cannot Function

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Unhinged low IQ individual Jasmine Crockett is spreading complete lies about President Trump’s health, claiming that he has suffered a stroke that has rendered him unable to carry out his duties in office.

Trump received a full medical last week at Walter Reed and passed with flying colours, and then went on to fly to Israel and bring peace to the Middle East, before returning to the U.S. the same night in order to posthumously present Charlie Kirk the Presidential medal of Freedom.

Despite this packed and hefty schedule, Crockett is all over social media claiming ‘medical professionals’ have told her Trump is mentally unfit.

LEFT: Jasmine Crockett engages in unhinged conspiracy theories about Trump having a stroke and being physically and mentally unfit for president.



RIGHT: 24 hours of Trump’s schedule after brokering historic peace deal. pic.twitter.com/MwBh6bx795 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 15, 2025

This is the very same person who repeatedly claimed that Joe Biden was in perfect cognitive health.

This is the same person who “never questioned Biden’s mental acuity” pic.twitter.com/QnLvXC24uX — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 15, 2025

Over and over again. pic.twitter.com/d3BtveyUEE — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 15, 2025

Trump’s schedule would crush anyone with half her IQ—which isn’t saying much, since Crockett’s is probably room temperature on a good day. Back-to-back rallies, international diplomacy, and policy wins that make her entire irrelevant sideshow career look like a bad SNL skit.

How is this clown an elected official?

Keep talking Crockett, anyone with eyes can see that Trump is a workhorse and you’re absolutely full of shit.

Wth is she even talking about — Jackie LeBeouf (@jaxlebeouf) October 15, 2025

She axxed Dr. J….. — Jimbobaggins (@oYRXWaIv4piL2PJ) October 15, 2025

Does she even believe anything she’s saying?

I think she's truly out of touch with reality. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) October 15, 2025

she's here.

under a rock apparently.

but she's here on Earth with the rest of us unfortunately. — stephanie cameron (@khemo5) October 15, 2025

Even CNN hacks admit Trump is relentlessly focused and barely sleeps.

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Says Trump ‘Does Not Sleep’



“You never want to be on Air Force One on a trip … going to Asia or something … Trump is just always up and talking, and he'll have them go wake staff up if they're asleep because he wants to talk to them.” pic.twitter.com/ZLRoT00QC5 — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) October 7, 2025

He’s a powerhouse.

🚨 WOW! DNI Tulsi Gabbard confirms that President Trump is the hardest working president in modern history — he does NOT sleep on his overseas trips pic.twitter.com/u02eRnw1Oe



“He takes these long trips, long flights, doesn’t sleep, works throughout the flight, hits the ground… — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 15, 2025

The extreme leftist Democrats are just desperate at this point.

This is what they resort to when they can't go after actual policy. — Klay Thompson (@Thompsonklay) October 15, 2025

World peace, booming economy, secure borders, resolving inner city crime. Untold millions of people are finally waking up to how they’ve been lied to about Trump by the lunatic left for almost a decade.

I'm just curious: if the is Trump after a stroke, what was he like before it? — Herr Klauz von Katz (@PFilipivich) October 15, 2025

While Trump cements his legacy as the peace President, Crockett is ensuring hers is as the dumbest voice in Congress, a title she’s earning one idiotic tweet at a time.

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.