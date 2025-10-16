print-icon
Extreme Leftist Democrat Crockett Claims Trump Had A Stroke And Cannot Function

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Unhinged low IQ individual Jasmine Crockett is spreading complete lies about President Trump’s health, claiming that he has suffered a stroke that has rendered him unable to carry out his duties in office.

Trump received a full medical last week at Walter Reed and passed with flying colours, and then went on to fly to Israel and bring peace to the Middle East, before returning to the U.S. the same night in order to posthumously present Charlie Kirk the Presidential medal of Freedom.

Despite this packed and hefty schedule, Crockett is all over social media claiming ‘medical professionals’ have told her Trump is mentally unfit.

This is the very same person who repeatedly claimed that Joe Biden was in perfect cognitive health.

Trump’s schedule would crush anyone with half her IQ—which isn’t saying much, since Crockett’s is probably room temperature on a good day. Back-to-back rallies, international diplomacy, and policy wins that make her entire irrelevant sideshow career look like a bad SNL skit.

How is this clown an elected official?

Keep talking Crockett, anyone with eyes can see that Trump is a workhorse and you’re absolutely full of shit.

Does she even believe anything she’s saying?

Even CNN hacks admit Trump is relentlessly focused and barely sleeps.

He’s a powerhouse.

The extreme leftist Democrats are just desperate at this point.

World peace, booming economy, secure borders, resolving inner city crime. Untold millions of people are finally waking up to how they’ve been lied to about Trump by the lunatic left for almost a decade.

While Trump cements his legacy as the peace President, Crockett is ensuring hers is as the dumbest voice in Congress, a title she’s earning one idiotic tweet at a time.

