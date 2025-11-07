A wave of flight cancellations and delays is already rippling across U.S. airports after the Federal Aviation Administration ordered airlines to reduce 4% of flights at 40 of the nation's busiest airports to ease pressure on unpaid air traffic controllers amid the record-long government shutdown. The airlines most at risk today include Spirit, Frontier, and United.

The FAA's unprecedented directive will cut flight operations by 4% today, rising to 6% by next Tuesday and reaching 10% by mid-month, that's if the federal government remains shut down.

For some context, a 10% reduction will result in about 4,400 flights canceled per day, causing widespread travel chaos nationwide ahead of the holiday period later this month.

As of Friday morning, the aviation website FlightAware shows 822 flight cancellations within, into, or out of the U.S. and 805 delays within, into, or out of the U.S. Those numbers are expected to rise through the day.

Cancellations begin:

We are back at CVG this morning as the FAA flight reduction goes into effect at 6 AM. So far 6 arriving flights have been cancelled, no departures cancelled yet but one has been delayed by an hour. We are bringing you live updates on @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/KiDObn4qAP — Caroline Gerhart (@CGerhart_News) November 7, 2025

Has your flight from Atlanta been cancelled today? @nytimes wants to hear about it. DM me or comment below. pic.twitter.com/VXS5eHqnCc — Sean Keenan (@ThatSeanKeenan) November 7, 2025

Major U.S. Airports Affected by FAA Flight Reductions:

ANC – Ted Stevens Anchorage International

ATL – Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International

BOS – Boston Logan International

BWI – Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall

CLT – Charlotte Douglas International

CVG – Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International

DAL – Dallas Love Field

DCA – Ronald Reagan Washington National

DEN – Denver International

DFW – Dallas/Fort Worth International

DTW – Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County

EWR – Newark Liberty International

FLL – Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International

HNL – Daniel K. Inouye Honolulu International

HOU – William P. Hobby (Houston)

IAD – Washington Dulles International

IAH – George Bush Intercontinental (Houston)

IND – Indianapolis International

JFK – John F. Kennedy International (New York)

LAS – Harry Reid International (Las Vegas)

LAX – Los Angeles International

LGA – LaGuardia (New York)

MCO – Orlando International

MDW – Chicago Midway International

MEM – Memphis International

MIA – Miami International

MSP – Minneapolis–St. Paul International

OAK – Oakland International

ONT – Ontario International

ORD – Chicago O'Hare International

PDX – Portland International

PHL – Philadelphia International

PHX – Phoenix Sky Harbor International

SAN – San Diego International

SDF – Louisville Muhammad Ali International

SEA – Seattle–Tacoma International

SFO – San Francisco International

SLC – Salt Lake City International

TEB – Teterboro (New Jersey)

TPA – Tampa International

Mapping Where Cancellations and Delays Will Originate

Later today, the Senate will vote for the 15th time to reopen the federal government. Earlier this week, reports indicated that eight centrist Democrats were prepared to join Republicans in ending the longest shutdown in U.S. history. However, the party's far-left progressive wing, which prioritizes illegal aliens over American citizens and has become the new face of the Democratic Party, is pushing back against reopening the government.

Separate, but in markets, FAA-enforced flight cancellations are expected to weigh on jet fuel demand across major US airport hubs.

Check back later for updates. We suspect delays and cancellations will mount throughout the day.