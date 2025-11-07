FAA-Imposed Flight-Cuts Begin As Government Shutdown Deepens Travel Disruptions
A wave of flight cancellations and delays is already rippling across U.S. airports after the Federal Aviation Administration ordered airlines to reduce 4% of flights at 40 of the nation's busiest airports to ease pressure on unpaid air traffic controllers amid the record-long government shutdown. The airlines most at risk today include Spirit, Frontier, and United.
The FAA's unprecedented directive will cut flight operations by 4% today, rising to 6% by next Tuesday and reaching 10% by mid-month, that's if the federal government remains shut down.
For some context, a 10% reduction will result in about 4,400 flights canceled per day, causing widespread travel chaos nationwide ahead of the holiday period later this month.
As of Friday morning, the aviation website FlightAware shows 822 flight cancellations within, into, or out of the U.S. and 805 delays within, into, or out of the U.S. Those numbers are expected to rise through the day.
Cancellations begin:
We are back at CVG this morning as the FAA flight reduction goes into effect at 6 AM. So far 6 arriving flights have been cancelled, no departures cancelled yet but one has been delayed by an hour. We are bringing you live updates on @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/KiDObn4qAP— Caroline Gerhart (@CGerhart_News) November 7, 2025
Has your flight from Atlanta been cancelled today? @nytimes wants to hear about it. DM me or comment below. pic.twitter.com/VXS5eHqnCc— Sean Keenan (@ThatSeanKeenan) November 7, 2025
Major U.S. Airports Affected by FAA Flight Reductions:
ANC – Ted Stevens Anchorage International
ATL – Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International
BOS – Boston Logan International
BWI – Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall
CLT – Charlotte Douglas International
CVG – Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International
DAL – Dallas Love Field
DCA – Ronald Reagan Washington National
DEN – Denver International
DFW – Dallas/Fort Worth International
DTW – Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County
EWR – Newark Liberty International
FLL – Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International
HNL – Daniel K. Inouye Honolulu International
HOU – William P. Hobby (Houston)
IAD – Washington Dulles International
IAH – George Bush Intercontinental (Houston)
IND – Indianapolis International
JFK – John F. Kennedy International (New York)
LAS – Harry Reid International (Las Vegas)
LAX – Los Angeles International
LGA – LaGuardia (New York)
MCO – Orlando International
MDW – Chicago Midway International
MEM – Memphis International
MIA – Miami International
MSP – Minneapolis–St. Paul International
OAK – Oakland International
ONT – Ontario International
ORD – Chicago O'Hare International
PDX – Portland International
PHL – Philadelphia International
PHX – Phoenix Sky Harbor International
SAN – San Diego International
SDF – Louisville Muhammad Ali International
SEA – Seattle–Tacoma International
SFO – San Francisco International
SLC – Salt Lake City International
TEB – Teterboro (New Jersey)
TPA – Tampa International
Mapping Where Cancellations and Delays Will Originate
Later today, the Senate will vote for the 15th time to reopen the federal government. Earlier this week, reports indicated that eight centrist Democrats were prepared to join Republicans in ending the longest shutdown in U.S. history. However, the party's far-left progressive wing, which prioritizes illegal aliens over American citizens and has become the new face of the Democratic Party, is pushing back against reopening the government.
Separate, but in markets, FAA-enforced flight cancellations are expected to weigh on jet fuel demand across major US airport hubs.
Check back later for updates. We suspect delays and cancellations will mount throughout the day.