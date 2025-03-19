The Face Of The Tolerant Left...

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

During the never ending ‘Orange man bad’ protests outside the White House, a woman stood on the podium and summed up the mindset of deranged leftism.

It’s anyone’s guess as to what this protest is specifically against, there’s signs about ‘trans troops’ and a woman with bright red hair and a t-shirt saying “Fuck Trump” carrying a sign saying “Veterans Bow to No King.”

Whatever, it doesn’t even matter.

The woman in the footage declares that while she isn’t promoting violence for one second, because leftists would nevvvvvvver do that, if President Trump isn’t removed from office “there will be violence.”

WH protest: "Remove this president or there will be violence" pic.twitter.com/IqihuZ4ZEI — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 17, 2025

Just wow.

Ummm, this sounds a lot like calling for violence WHILE saying you’re not calling for violence.



🤔 — Gerald A (@GmorganJr) March 17, 2025

Not promoting violence, but there will be violence if we don’t get our deranged way.

“I’m not promoting violence, but I’m promoting violence” – wow!! She should be arrested for that. @FBI — Jennifer Jacobson (@jen7j7) March 17, 2025

"We will be violent, but it is your fault for causing it" 🙄 pic.twitter.com/pvOyAWpgFr — Based Electrician⚡️🇺🇲 (@RyanHugeBrain) March 17, 2025

It perfectly encapsulates their insane outlook.

There’s already violence. The left are violent people and the Democrat Party supports them. They prove it over and over again. The president will not be removed so go ahead and show us what violence you have in mind this time. — Proud American (@JimSTruthBTold) March 17, 2025

What happened to the sanctity of ‘Democracy’?

The same people who cried about "threats to democracy" are now openly calling for violence because they lost. These are not protesters, they’re sore losers throwing a tantrum. Cry harder snowflakes 😂🤣 — Unknown Ruler (@unknownruler8) March 17, 2025

They are so ensconced inside their bubble world that they don’t understand their words have consequences.

This is a clear threat. This is not exercising free speech, this is inciting violence and this woman should be arrested and charged appropriately. — Apinions Vary (@apinionsvary) March 17, 2025

I’m not promoting violence but get me the manager over here right away or there will be violence.

Ok, Karen — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) March 17, 2025

While these deranged idiots screech forever, there are a million other weirdos out there doing this sort of thing and much worse:

Face of the tolerant left. https://t.co/YiIgcTN3rr — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) March 18, 2025

The face of the tolerant left. https://t.co/LAPUhiHxDa — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) March 18, 2025

The face of the tolerant left.

* * *

