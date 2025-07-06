'Fact Checkers' Claim NY Mayoral Candidate's "Seize The Means Of Production" Remark Isn't Communist

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

An open Communist is on the verge of becoming the Mayor of New York, yet the self appointed Ministry of Truth wants Americans to believe that it’s totally not Communist ideology to advocate for “seizing the means of production.”

Zohran Mamdani used the phrase openly in 2021, just one of many examples of his extreme left wing outlook.

Yet, Politifact, an extreme leftist organisation that has declared itself the arbiter of truth says there’s a lack of context to the statement.

Zohran Mamdani, a democratic socialist, in 2021 used the phrase “seizing the means of production.” He did not elaborate on that and we could not find evidence that it was part of his 2025 New York City mayoral platform.https://t.co/nV9U0lrrAS — PolitiFact (@PolitiFact) July 4, 2025

The post states:

A White House spokesperson highlighted Mamdani’s use of the phrase in an email to PolitiFact July 1, days after we published our June 26 fact-check of President Donald Trump who called Mamdani ‘communist’ in a Truth Social post. The White House didn’t send us evidence to support Trump’s statement before our fact-check was posted; multiple political scientists and communism experts told us Mamdani’s mayoral race positions did not amount to communism. We rated Trump’s statement False.

The spokesperson sent us a June 30 New York Post article highlighting Mamdani’s 2021 remarks as a newly elected state assemblyman and a 2020 Mamdani tweet praising a young leader. (We won’t dwell on the latter post because Mamdani’s point isn’t clear.) Fox News, Mediaite and CNN pundits flagged his resurfaced remarks.

After reviewing the tape and re-interviewing experts, we decided not to change our False rating. Mamdani’s views in the mayoral race do not reflect communism, and experts found his 2021 remark too brief to reach detailed conclusions.

The phrase is literally in the Communist Manifesto.

@JackLinFLL The phrase "seizing the means of production" stems from Marxist theory, urging workers to take control of factories, tools, and resources from capitalists to establish socialism. It typically signals the speaker holds socialist, communist, or far-left ideologies… — Grok (@grok) July 4, 2025

What more context is needed?

It is of course wild how PolitiFact is running cover for Mamdani declaring the need to “seize the means of production”, but don’t sleep on PolitiFact running cover for Mamdani saying a Communist Marxist is the kind of mayor NYC needs (PolitiFact says “we won’t dwell on” that). https://t.co/2mdL0resJQ pic.twitter.com/PTL83VcjRa — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) July 4, 2025

GTFO.

"Well, he only stated the ultimate goal was seizing the means of production. But he didn't say how he was going to do it."



Get the fuck outta here. — Tar Heel Joe (@FormerModerate) July 4, 2025

They’re telling people not to believe what they’re seeing and hearing.

You all found a community college "expert" to pull this headline out of your rectum. You people are pathetic. — I am Groot (@TheRogue_Elf) July 4, 2025

You know we can see you, right? https://t.co/fxXLCFQRJs — RBe (@RBPundit) July 4, 2025

The idea that the only thing we can use to gain an understanding of the policy positions of a candidate for office is his carefully workshopped and sanitized policy position platform and not any of the other things he’s said on the record is absurd on its face, what a dumb take https://t.co/lGM6mt1p38 — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) July 4, 2025

PolitiPropaganda is now doing "we don't know what seizing the means of production means"



10/10. No notes. Hang it in the Louvre. https://t.co/II7nsJShXX — Sunny (@sunnyright) July 4, 2025

Meanwhile, Mamdani faces a fresh scandal after being accused of lying about his ethnicity on his application to Columbia University.

The 33-year-old Muslim immigrant reportedly identified himself as both “black” and “Asian” on his application to the elite Ivy League school, when he was a high school senior in 2009, the New York Times reported.

Zohran Mamdani claimed he was Black on his college application. Now he says it was because he’s “African-American” since he was born in Uganda.



One problem: he wasn’t even a U.S. citizen at the time.



Either way, it’s fraud. pic.twitter.com/J4N3bGzGMz — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) July 3, 2025

Mamdani’s application was ultimately denied despite the fact that his father, Mahmood, was working at Columbia as the director of the Institute of African Studies at the time.

A new one for Politifact to check into then.

Ah-mazing.



Up next: why Zohran claiming to be black for a college application was actually a good thing — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) July 4, 2025

Mamdani, who emigrated to the U.S. from Uganda, told the Times that he doesn’t identify as either race but only as “an American who was born in Africa.”

“Most college applications don’t have a box for Indian-Ugandans, so I checked multiple boxes trying to capture the fullness of my background,” he said, further claiming that he specified “Ugandan” in a separate section of the application.

Now we add liar to Communist — Suzan Salter (@suza66970) July 4, 2025

Zohran Mamdani’s whole career is built on identity tricks and anti-Western rhetoric. Instead of embracing American values, he’s constantly looking for ways to undermine them. New Yorkers should demand honesty and real leadership. — Adam Porat (@aport300) July 3, 2025

The only thing that’s black is his soul. — Gina Alman 🇺🇸 🇮🇱🎗️ (@AlmaGina123) July 4, 2025

Hey..give the guy a break…to be a card carrying Democrat you have to lie, lie often, lie with a straight face and deny you lied. The media will back you up. — Deplorable Veteran (@DeplorableGreg1) July 4, 2025

