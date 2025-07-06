print-icon
'Fact Checkers' Claim NY Mayoral Candidate's "Seize The Means Of Production" Remark Isn't Communist

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

An open Communist is on the verge of becoming the Mayor of New York, yet the self appointed Ministry of Truth wants Americans to believe that it’s totally not Communist ideology to advocate for “seizing the means of production.”

Zohran Mamdani used the phrase openly in 2021, just one of many examples of his extreme left wing outlook.

Yet, Politifact, an extreme leftist organisation that has declared itself the arbiter of truth says there’s a lack of context to the statement. 

The post states:

A White House spokesperson highlighted Mamdani’s use of the phrase in an email to PolitiFact July 1, days after we published our June 26 fact-check of President Donald Trump who called Mamdani ‘communist’ in a Truth Social post. The White House didn’t send us evidence to support Trump’s statement before our fact-check was posted; multiple political scientists and communism experts told us Mamdani’s mayoral race positions did not amount to communism. We rated Trump’s statement False.

The spokesperson sent us a June 30 New York Post article highlighting Mamdani’s 2021 remarks as a newly elected state assemblyman and a 2020 Mamdani tweet praising a young leader. (We won’t dwell on the latter post because Mamdani’s point isn’t clear.) Fox News, Mediaite and CNN pundits flagged his resurfaced remarks.

After reviewing the tape and re-interviewing experts, we decided not to change our False rating. Mamdani’s views in the mayoral race do not reflect communism, and experts found his 2021 remark too brief to reach detailed conclusions.

The phrase is literally in the Communist Manifesto.

What more context is needed?

They’re telling people not to believe what they’re seeing and hearing.

Meanwhile, Mamdani faces a fresh scandal after being accused of lying about his ethnicity on his application to Columbia University.

The 33-year-old Muslim immigrant reportedly identified himself as both “black” and “Asian” on his application to the elite Ivy League school, when he was a high school senior in 2009, the New York Times reported. 

Mamdani’s application was ultimately denied despite the fact that his father, Mahmood, was working at Columbia as the director of the Institute of African Studies at the time.

A new one for Politifact to check into then.

Mamdani, who emigrated to the U.S. from Uganda, told the Times that he doesn’t identify as either race but only as “an American who was born in Africa.”

“Most college applications don’t have a box for Indian-Ugandans, so I checked multiple boxes trying to capture the fullness of my background,” he said, further claiming that he specified “Ugandan” in a separate section of the application.

