FAFO: Democrat Candidate Threatening Beachgoers Gets Knocked Out Cold On Beach

A Democrat hopeful gunning for a seat in Congress is sitting behind bars on $1 million bail after police described a chaotic beachside confrontation on Maui that involved a knife, repeated threats, and the candidate left unconscious in the sand.

Kirill Basin, the 40-year-old primary challenger to Rep. Jill Tokuda in Hawaii's 2nd Congressional District, faces two counts of first-degree terroristic threatening stemming from the Aug. 1 incident at Keawakapu Beach in South Kihei.

It started with a request to turn the music down. A 61-year-old man asked Basin to lower the volume, and Basin, police say, replied by implying he had a firearm and threatening to shoot the man's wife.

That was the point a bystander stepped in.

Footage circulating online shows the congressional candidate advancing aggressively toward a group of beachgoers before stepping back and declaring, "I told him if he wants to go to the hospital, come here."

Basin next confronted the man directly and swung a beach chair that failed to connect. A single return punch sent him sprawling unconscious onto the sand as the man stated, "Watch your fucking mouth."

Rather than remain down, Basin rose again, cautioned the man about facing "jail," and then rushed forward while yelling, "Come on, bitch!"

It was after the altercation, police say, that the knife came out. Basin allegedly armed himself and threatened multiple people before throwing the blade into the ocean. Lucky Kama, the bystander who has since spoken publicly, described it as a five-inch switchblade and said he found it and turned it over to officers.

"He ended up pulling the knife out on me after the altercation and that was obviously a game changer when I knew he was off," Kama said.

Basin's attorney flatly denies any weapon existed. "There's no evidence in any of these videos that have been circulated tremendously that he ever had a knife in his possession. He never had a firearm in his possession," Brandon Segal said. "These are just allegations. My client has a presumption of innocence."

Basin appeared in a Wailuku courtroom in handcuffs Tuesday. A judge kept bail at $1 million - an amount Segal called "outrageous" - and the court recommended Basin undergo a mental health assessment.

The beach episode is not his first brush with the charge. On May 29, Basin allegedly entered a county building in Wailuku while brandishing a firearm and got into a verbal altercation with county employees; police said additional charges from that incident remained under review. Court records show a history of arrests for assault and property damage.

Several people have taken out temporary restraining orders against him. Among them is Maui County Council member Thomas Cook, who said he feared for his own safety and his staff's after Basin disrupted a council meeting in May, becoming "aggressive and confrontational" and threatening violence against police and a council ambassador.

Hawaii's primary is Saturday, Aug. 8.