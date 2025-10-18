FAFO: Federal Agents Bear Spray Obnoxious Antifa Goon In The Face

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Federal agents outside the ICE facility in Portland were not taking any BS from Antifa agitators Friday night, with officers spraying one screeching lunatic directly in the face with bear spray.

The individual was seen on camera earlier yelling at agents stationed on the roof to jump off and kill themselves.

She then got in the faces of agents on the ground, repeatedly telling them they are “fucking stupid.”

The agents gave her multiple warnings and even told her they were going to take action if she did not back away, giving her a count down before spraying her.

The person then flailed around crying, screeching about not being able to breathe, and screaming for attention.

Watch:

🚨 FAFO IN PORTLAND: Anti-ICE “protestors” and Antifa militants pretend like they’re big and tough until they get BEAR SPRAYED by federal agents



Then the tears start flowing.



This deranged woman routinely yells at ICE agents to KlLL THEMSELVES, and FAFO’d HARD right here. pic.twitter.com/uKcE3FEdT5 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) October 18, 2025

This is a classic FAFO moment.

She is totally incapable of shutting up.



Here’s her tonight yelling at ICE agents to jump off the rooftop. pic.twitter.com/PsRjgXJFa5 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) October 18, 2025

Nursing 101:

If you're screaming, you're breathing 🤷🏻‍♀️ — Holly (@foreveralone11w) October 18, 2025

Nothing says ‘resistance’ like crying for mommy after federal agents remind you that law enforcement sprays back. — merikuh (@merikuh) October 18, 2025

FAFO: Play stupid games, win bear spray. Actions have consequences. — rowdyamerican (@rowdyamerican45) October 18, 2025

As we have highlighted, ICE and other federal agents are under constant organised attack by domestic extremists working in coordination with illegals funded by cartels, so they’re simply not going to take any shit from these morons.

The insanity outside the ICE facility in Portland has been ongoing since the Summer, yet the likes of Jimmy Kimmel are spreading propaganda that the Trump administration is making it all up to justify a “military takeover.”

