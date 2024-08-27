print-icon
print-icon

Failed Border Czar Kamala Harris Now Vows To Build Trump's Wall

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Tuesday, Aug 27, 2024 - 01:55 PM

After presiding over the worst illegal immigration crisis in US history, failed 'border czar' Kamala Harris has now pledged to spend hundreds of millions of dollars to build a wall at the southern US border - a plan she called "un-American" during the Trump administration.

Vice President Kamala Harris talks to the media, Friday, June 25, 2021, after her tour of the US Customs and Border Protection Central Processing Center in El Paso, Texas. Jacquelyn Martin/AP

According to Axios, which calls it the "latest example of Harris flip-flopping on her past liberal positions," Harris is now embracing a 'more hawkish' immigration policy while the Trump campaign spends tens of millions of dollars on attack ads over the Biden-Harris administration's failed border policies.

Last week, Harris told the Democratic National Convention that she would sign a recent bipartisan border security bill negotiated by Sens. James Lankford (R-OK) and Chris Murphy (D-CT), which calls for hundreds of millions of dollars of unspent funds to be used to continue Trump's wall.

"It requires the Trump border wall," Lankford told Axios. "It is in the bill itself that it sets the standards that were set during the Trump administration: Here's where it will be built. Here's how it has to be built, the height, the type, everything during the Trump construction."

In 2017, then-Senator Harris called Trump's border wall project a "stupid use of money," and committed to blocking funding for it.

Then, under her watch as the so-called "Border Czar," illegal crossings on the southern border spiked (at least) 140% compared to numbers seen during the Trump administration, according to the House Committee on Homeland Security.

After Democrats gained control of the House in 2019, they opposed the large-scale funding Trump requested for the wall - leading to a government shutdown. Eventually, some funding was approved - but was far less than what Trump had requested. In response, Trump declared a national emergency in February 2019 to divert funds from other federal projects to the wall's construction, which led to various legal challenges.

Last week Harris came under fire for a campaign video which prominently featured images of Trump's partially built US-Mexico border wall, boasting that her credentials as a "border-state prosecutor" would allow her to get the job done.

The flip-flop was so brazen that ABC News called her out on it!

Amazing...

Of course, she hasn't changed on some things...

0
Loading...