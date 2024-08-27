Failed Border Czar Kamala Harris Now Vows To Build Trump's Wall

After presiding over the worst illegal immigration crisis in US history, failed 'border czar' Kamala Harris has now pledged to spend hundreds of millions of dollars to build a wall at the southern US border - a plan she called "un-American" during the Trump administration.

Vice President Kamala Harris talks to the media, Friday, June 25, 2021, after her tour of the US Customs and Border Protection Central Processing Center in El Paso, Texas. Jacquelyn Martin/AP

According to Axios, which calls it the "latest example of Harris flip-flopping on her past liberal positions," Harris is now embracing a 'more hawkish' immigration policy while the Trump campaign spends tens of millions of dollars on attack ads over the Biden-Harris administration's failed border policies.

Last week, Harris told the Democratic National Convention that she would sign a recent bipartisan border security bill negotiated by Sens. James Lankford (R-OK) and Chris Murphy (D-CT), which calls for hundreds of millions of dollars of unspent funds to be used to continue Trump's wall.

"It requires the Trump border wall," Lankford told Axios. "It is in the bill itself that it sets the standards that were set during the Trump administration: Here's where it will be built. Here's how it has to be built, the height, the type, everything during the Trump construction."

In 2017, then-Senator Harris called Trump's border wall project a "stupid use of money," and committed to blocking funding for it.

Trump’s border wall is just a stupid use of money. I will block any funding for it. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) April 21, 2017

Kamala Harris now says she wants a wall on our southern border if elected.



Unfortunately for her, we have receipts: pic.twitter.com/akBDYk7Qa7 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) August 27, 2024

Then, under her watch as the so-called "Border Czar," illegal crossings on the southern border spiked (at least) 140% compared to numbers seen during the Trump administration, according to the House Committee on Homeland Security.

After Democrats gained control of the House in 2019, they opposed the large-scale funding Trump requested for the wall - leading to a government shutdown. Eventually, some funding was approved - but was far less than what Trump had requested. In response, Trump declared a national emergency in February 2019 to divert funds from other federal projects to the wall's construction, which led to various legal challenges.

Last week Harris came under fire for a campaign video which prominently featured images of Trump's partially built US-Mexico border wall, boasting that her credentials as a "border-state prosecutor" would allow her to get the job done.

🤔 What is that in this ad?



Looks like the @realDonaldTrump BORDER WALL to me! https://t.co/QeNVJNjOcD pic.twitter.com/QFugDm7bjc — Mike Howell (@MHowellTweets) August 23, 2024

The flip-flop was so brazen that ABC News called her out on it!

🚨 ABC just CALLED OUT Kamala Harris for using video of President Trump’s border wall in her new ads



If even *ABC* is calling her out for her hypocrisy, you know it’s REALLY bad 🤣 pic.twitter.com/R9DakoOKw5 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 26, 2024

Kamala Harris on the border wall over the years:



2017: "Asking taxpayers to pay for a border wall is a terrible idea."



2018: "Funding Trump’s unrealistic border wall would be a gross misuse of taxpayer money."



2019: "Trump's border wall is stupid."



2020: "As I said, Trump's… pic.twitter.com/RxWrRZ1MRh — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 27, 2024

Amazing...

