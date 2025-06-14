print-icon
'No Kings' Terror? Fake Cop Assassinates Minnesota Democrat Who Blocked Health Care for Illegals

by Tyler Durden
A man posing as a police officer carried out a politically motivated attack in Minnesota, fatally shooting Democratic state representative Emerita Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, in what Gov. Tim Walz called "an act of targeted political violence." The gunman also wounded another Democratic lawmaker and that lawmaker's wife.

"Our state lost a great leader, and I lost the dearest of friends. Speaker Hortman was someone who served the state of Minnesota with grace, compassion, humor, and a sense of service," Gov. Walz told reporters at an early morning news conference, adding, "She was a formidable public servant, a fixture and a giant in Minnesota. She woke up every day determined to make this state a better place. She is irreplaceable and will be missed by so many."

The second politically motivated attack targeted State Senator John Hoffman and his wife, both of whom were shot multiple times and required surgery, according to Walz.

According to law enforcement officials, the gunman attempted to assassinate Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, roughly 90 minutes after killing Hortman and her husband.

"The unidentified suspect, who had a list of other targets, fled on foot after engaging in a firefight with officers outside Hortman's home," ABC News reported. 

Dan Bongino, the FBI deputy director, wrote on X that the federal agency "is fully engaged on the ground in Minnesota and is working in collaboration with our local and state partners." 

President Donald Trump issued a statement condemning the violence: "Such horrific violence will not be tolerated in the United States of America. God Bless the great people of Minnesota, a truly great place."

The plot thickened after the Minnesota State Patrol disclosed on X that law enforcement found 'No Kings' flyers inside the suspect's vehicle.

"The photo is of flyers inside the vehicle of the suspect in today's shootings," the Minnesota State Patrol said. 

And the plot thickens a whole lot more... 

The connection. 

And what's this? 

The politically charged attacks unfolded on the same day Democrats launched their 'No Kings' color revolution against the sitting president of the U.S. 

