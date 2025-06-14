'No Kings' Terror? Fake Cop Assassinates Minnesota Democrat Who Blocked Health Care for Illegals

A man posing as a police officer carried out a politically motivated attack in Minnesota, fatally shooting Democratic state representative Emerita Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, in what Gov. Tim Walz called "an act of targeted political violence." The gunman also wounded another Democratic lawmaker and that lawmaker's wife.

"Our state lost a great leader, and I lost the dearest of friends. Speaker Hortman was someone who served the state of Minnesota with grace, compassion, humor, and a sense of service," Gov. Walz told reporters at an early morning news conference, adding, "She was a formidable public servant, a fixture and a giant in Minnesota. She woke up every day determined to make this state a better place. She is irreplaceable and will be missed by so many."

Tim Walz delivers a statement on the recent attack against two Minnesota lawmakers.



He hypocritically speaks out against violent rhetoric after he’s been promoting violence for years as governor.



Walz incited riots and let Minneapolis burn. He’s the evil.pic.twitter.com/iTHQOB6Wjk — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) June 14, 2025

The second politically motivated attack targeted State Senator John Hoffman and his wife, both of whom were shot multiple times and required surgery, according to Walz.

According to law enforcement officials, the gunman attempted to assassinate Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, roughly 90 minutes after killing Hortman and her husband.

"The unidentified suspect, who had a list of other targets, fled on foot after engaging in a firefight with officers outside Hortman's home," ABC News reported.

Dan Bongino, the FBI deputy director, wrote on X that the federal agency "is fully engaged on the ground in Minnesota and is working in collaboration with our local and state partners."

The FBI is fully engaged on the ground in Minnesota and is working in collaboration with our local and state partners. — Dan Bongino (@FBIDDBongino) June 14, 2025

President Donald Trump issued a statement condemning the violence: "Such horrific violence will not be tolerated in the United States of America. God Bless the great people of Minnesota, a truly great place."

The plot thickened after the Minnesota State Patrol disclosed on X that law enforcement found 'No Kings' flyers inside the suspect's vehicle.

"The photo is of flyers inside the vehicle of the suspect in today's shootings," the Minnesota State Patrol said.

Given the targeted shootings of state lawmakers overnight, we are asking the public to not attend today’s planned demonstrations across Minnesota out of an abundance of caution. pic.twitter.com/7hFccnrQUT — MN State Patrol (@MnDPS_MSP) June 14, 2025

And the plot thickens a whole lot more...

REPORT: Shortly before Minnesota Rep. Melissa Hortman was shot and k*lled, she broke down in tears in front of cameras after siding with Republicans.



Hortman was the lone Democrat who voted to cut health care access for adult illegal immigrants.



"I did what leaders do... I… pic.twitter.com/tpqUe0LRaZ — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 14, 2025

The connection.

🚨 #BREAKING: The suspect who kiIIed Rep. Melissa Hortman this morning has been identified as 57-year-old Vance Boelter, law enforcement tells @Julio_Rosas11



Boelter was a TIM WALZ appointee to one of the governor’s boards



WHAT A SHOCK – he’s connected to Tim Walz pic.twitter.com/bGgzIDir6x — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 14, 2025

And what's this?

Here is Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz two weeks ago telling Democrats that they need to "get meaner."



Two Minnesota lawmakers who voted against healthcare funding for illegal aliens were just shot in his state.



Is that "mean" enough for the Democratic Party?pic.twitter.com/8ZjPOrZ5Ui — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) June 14, 2025

The politically charged attacks unfolded on the same day Democrats launched their 'No Kings' color revolution against the sitting president of the U.S.