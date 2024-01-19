Fani Fingered: Jilted Wife In Trump-Georgia Fiasco Drops Bank Statements Revealing Lavish Vacations

Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned.

The jilted wife of DA Fani Willis' alleged lover and outside counsel Nathan Wade dropped receipts in a Friday court filing, revealing that Wade purchased plane tickets in Willis' name, with alleged travel to places such as Napa Valley, California, Florida and the Caribbean, according to the Daily Caller.

According to records filed in the Wade divorce, Wade bought tickets for he and Fani to travel on both Norwegian and Royal Caribbean cruise lines.

According to the report, Wade made two payments to Royal Caribbean cruise lines in the same day in the amount of $1,387 and $1,284, on Oct. 4, 2022.

As the Caller further notes;

Wade filed to divorce his wife on Nov. 2, 2021, the day after his contract with the District Attorney began. His wife alleged in prior filings that he did not disclose his earnings from the county to her but continued to draw from her bank account. Wade’s firm has been paid nearly $654,000 from the Fulton County District Attorney’s office since 2022, county data shows.

BTW, Delta Comfort+ is booked under fare code W ("SVC: W") pic.twitter.com/QKG1H2pGrO — Chad West (@Chad_WestReal) January 19, 2024

The Friday filing was made in response to Willis's attempt to quash a subpoena for her to testify in the divorce proceedings - with Willis accusing Joycelyn Wade Thursday of seeking to "harass and embarrass" her to obstruct the Trump case.

Wade's wife hit back Friday, calling Willis' arguments "disingenuous," and said that the evidence is clear "Ms. Willis was an intended travel partner" for several trips.

As recently as May 2023, her office paid the attorney considered Georgia's top racketeering expert, John Floyd, only $200/hour, while Wade — who reportedly has little to no experience prosecuting RICO cases — was earning $250/hour, per billing statements obtained by the DCNF. — Katelynn Richardson (@katesrichardson) January 16, 2024

"It is regrettable that Ms. Willis has filed such an inflammatory Motion, which has left Defendant with no other choice than to respond forcefully and with supporting evidence in a case that is very personal in nature," reads the filing.