Fani Flushed: Court Rules Fulton DA Disqualified From Trump 'Election Interference' Case

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has been disqualified from prosecuting President-elect Trump in his election interference case by a Georgia court of appeals.

While the court didn't throw out Trump's indictment, Willis and the assistant DAs working in her office were found to have "no authority to proceed" with the case.

The new ruling means that Georgia's Prosecuting Attorneys' Council will need to find another prosecutor to take over the case and decide whether to continue pursuing it - though if Willis decides to appeal to the state Supreme Court, that could be delayed.

