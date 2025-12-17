Fani Gets Frothy In Epic Meltdown Over Payments To Lover

Fulton County DA Fani Willis - who botched her 2020 election case against President Trump and others after it emerged that she was paying her lover, Nathan Wade, to help prosecute the case - had a complete meltdown on Wednesday in an appearnce before a special Georgia Senate committee examining her prosecution of President Trump on Wednesday.

When presented with documents showing how much her office paid Wade, she became hostile and combative with legislators - saying "I don't review those documents, so you're asking me to look at documents that I haven't, for the first time..."

"What I can tell you is I allowed Mr. Wade to bill 160 hours a week," adding that Wade whipped her office staff into shape.

"He got there before them, he left after him... he was a leader to the team... and for that, him like me - has been threatened thousands of times," Fani continued.

"You have something to investigate as a legislature, investigate how many times they called me the N word. Why don't you investigate them writing on my house. Why don't you investigate the fact that my house has been swatted if you want something to do with your time that makes sense"

When she was asked to look at the screen showing payments to Wade, Willis said "I can't talk to you about documents I don't approve and don't review."

Watch:

Fani Willis loses her damn mind when presented with documents showing how much money her office paid her lover Nathan Wade during the witch hunt against President Trump:



"Why don't you investigate how many times they called me the n word?" pic.twitter.com/luC6E5rORM — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 17, 2025

Of note, Willis has resisted attempts to compel her to testify and was a no-show last year when she was subpoenaed. Her attorneys argued that the panel lacked constitutional authority to force her to appear, while the Senate committee issued a new subpoena after legislators passed a law explicitly laying out their subpoena powers.