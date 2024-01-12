Fanigate Goes Full Jerry Springer: DA's Alleged Lover Left Wife 'In Dire Need' After Failing To Disclose $700K According To Divorce Docs

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis - who has charged Donald Trump and 18 co-defendants with trying to change the outcome of the 2020 US election in Georgia - has become the main attraction in a major prong of the left's 2024 election lawfare operation.

On Tuesday we noted that Willis had hired Nathan Wade (without proper approval), a private attorney in the midst of a divorce who "has little to no experience trying felony cases, much less complex RICO actions," according to the 127-page filing.

Wade ended up pocketing nearly $700,000 from Fulton county taxpayers - with which he allegedly took Willis on lavish vacations.

Now, Wade's wife has alleged in divorce documents that he failed to disclose over $700,000 in earnings from the county, and has continued to draw from her bank account, leaving it "routinely overdrawn" despite "the clear inequity in financial circumstances," the Daily Caller reports.

Wade filed to divorce his stay-at-home wife of 20 years on November 2nd, 2021, the day after Fani hired him as a Special Prosecutor in the Trump case. He had his divorce sealed on February 10th, 2022, according to the 127-page filing by Trump co-defendant Michael Roman.

Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene sent a criminal referral Wednesday to Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Attorney General Chris Carr asking for an investigation into Willis and expressing “serious concerns” about the allegations. Greene suggested Willis could have violated a number of Georgia statutes, including violations of public oath, bribery, improper influence of a government official and more. The Monday motion did not cite hard evidence that Willis and Wade were romantically involved but referenced “sources close to both the special prosecutor and the district attorney” who confirmed their ongoing relationship. -Daily Caller

Oh, and let's not forget - Wade billed taxpayers $2,000 to talk to the Biden White House about prosecuting Biden's political opponent.

It literally says “conf with White House Counsel” in May of 2022



This is Fulton DA Fani Willis lead prosecutor in the Trump case billing taxpayers $2000 to talk to Joe Biden’s White House about prosecuting Biden’s political opponent pic.twitter.com/oCGjx7j3bA — Phil Holloway ✈️ (@PhilHollowayEsq) January 9, 2024

Looks like someone didn't run their schemes past Marc Elias...