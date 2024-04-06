Fani Opened Up To Felony? DA Willis Now Accused Of Illegally Recording Lawyer, Given Till Monday To Recuse

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has been accused of illegally recording a lawyer in the Trump-Georgia case.

During an interview with Townhall columnist and legal analyst Phil Holloway, an attorney for Trump co-defendant Harrison Floyd, Christopher Kachouroff, claimed that Willis recorded a phone call between herself and one of his colleagues in Maryland.

"Fani did reach out to one of my colleagues in Maryland" said Kachouroff. "And was rude and abrupt with him on the phone ... and she ended up recording him."

He further noted that Maryland is a "two party state," meaning that both parties on a phone call have to consent to being recorded.

"So, are you saying she illegally recorded a phone call?" asked Holloway.

"Oh yeah, it's a felony in Maryland," Kachouroff replied.

Maryland is one of 11 states which require two-party consent. Under the state's Wiretap Act, recording a private conversation without consent from both parties is punishable by up to five years in prison, a fine of up to $10,000, or both.

Harrison Floyd, the defendant, has given Fani until noon on Monday to recuse herself from the case or he "may have no other choice than to pursue all lawful remedies."

As Redstate notes:

In Floyd's tweet, it refers to Willis providing a copy or a recording of a call to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution between herself and Carlos J.R. Salvado, an attorney in Maryland, who also represents Floyd on an unrelated matter. Atlanta News First and Newsweek have reached out to Willis' office for comment on this new allegation but she doesn't appear to have weighed in yet. It will be interesting to see what her response to this allegation is.

Floyd, who served as a senior campaign staffer for Donald Trump's 2020 campaign, was indicted by Willis on three felony counts stemming from his alleged efforts to help Trump overturn his loss in the state. The charges include conspiracy to solicit false statements, influencing witnesses, and racketeering. He has also been accused of assaulting an FBI agent in Maryland. He has pleaded not guilty.

Fani's wiretapping accusation is the latest debacle involving Willis' RICO case against Trump and his allies.

On Wednesday, special prosecutor Nathan Wade's estranged wife filed contempt of court proceedings against him. Wade and Willis' romantic relationship was the focal point of the disqualification efforts against the district attorney's office. However, Judge Scott McAfee ultimately allowed Willis to remain on the prosecution so long as Wade stepped down. Wade handed in his resignation hours after McAfee's ruling. -Newsweek

Floyd, a former Black Voices for Trump leader, turned himself in without a lawyer or bond agreement on August 24 of last year, and was released August 30 on $100,000 bond. He is one of 19 defendants in the case.