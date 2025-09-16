Fani's Final Push Stopped Up After Georgia Supremes Wipe Her From Trump Case

The Georgia Supreme Court on Tuesday tossed Fulton County DA Fani Willis from her criminal prosecution against President Trump and his allies.

In a 4-3 decision, the state supremes declined to review a lower court's ruling disqualifying Willis over a "significant appearance of impropriety" based on her romantic relationship with a top prosecutor she hired to work on the case tax that Fani on lavish vacations.

While Georgia's Prosecuting Attorneys' Council could appoint a new prosecutor to take Fani's place, the process could take months - meaning their case against Trump is effectively dead, or at least in limbo.

Willis told The Hill that while she disagrees with the court's decision not to review her appeal, she respects the legal process and the courts. Just not enough to resist hiring her married boyfriend with taxpayer funds.

"I hope that whoever is assigned to handle the case will have the courage to do what the evidence and the law demand," Fani said, venting.

Trump's lead Georgia attorney, Steve Sadow, said in a statement that the court had "correctly denied review."

"Willis’ misconduct during the investigation and prosecution of President Trump was egregious and she deserved nothing less than disqualification. This proper decision should bring an end to the wrongful political, lawfare persecutions of the President," he said.

After a Biden DOJ operative parachuted into the case, Willis indicted Trump and over a dozen allies with racketeering charges over allegations that they entered a months-long unlawful conspiracy to overturn former President Biden's 2020 win in Georgia - with Trump and most of his co-defendants pleading not guilty.

Yet, when one of the co-defendants revealed bombshell evidence that Willis was banging her top investigator, Nathan Wade, Fani's case fell on its ass - with a trial judge ruling that either Fani or Wade had to go. An appeals court went further, however, ruling that the "appearance of impropriety" made both Fani and Wade unqualified to prosecute Trump.

Georgia Supreme Court Justice Andrew Pinson elaborated on their decision, noting that the "public spotlight" on the case.

"If this question — whether conduct creating an appearance of impropriety alone is grounds for disqualifying a prosecutor — is presented by future cases, we may well need to take it up in one of them," Pinson wrote, adding that the appeal didn't meet the threshold for the court's consideration because the appeals ruling was a "case-specific" decision which only analyzed whether Wade stepping aside was sufficient.

"But, in my view, that possibly cert-worthy question is not presented by this case, at least not as it appears before this Court."

Dissenting was Justice Carla Wong McMillian, who said she would have taken up the case because it affects "every single active lawyer" in the state. Two other justices joined her in the dissent.

"No doubt, the facts of these cases are unusual and the cases are politically-charged due to the subject matter and the parties involved, including the current President of the United States," Wong McMillian wrote. "But neither the unusual underlying facts nor the identities of the parties deprive these cases of gravity."

Two of the court's nine justices didn't vote.