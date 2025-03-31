Anti-Trump Comedian Booted From Performing At White House Correspondent's Dinner

It goes without saying, but Donald Trump is no stranger to being ambushed. Beyond his unfortunate record of dodging bullets, the people involved in organizing Trump's public appearances tend to set him up in captive situations for political embarrassment, either knowingly or unknowingly.

It happened when Trump attended his inaugural prayer service which was somehow led by a female Bishop (automatic red flag) who publicly chastised Trump for his campaign policies. It was later revealed that Episcopal Bishop Mariann Budde is an LGBT and immigration activist that received millions of dollars in funding for helping illegal migrants enter the US.

Who made the choice to put Trump in a passive position with such a person?

Apparently learning from previous vetting errors, the Trump Administration has become far more careful. Far-left comedian and queer activist Amber Ruffin has been canceled from hosting the White House Correspondent's Dinner's traditional comedic interlude. The annual gala is an opportunity for journalists and media personalities to mingle with the Washington DC elite outside of the press room.

White House Correspondents Association President Eugene Daniels, who until recently was a reporter for Politico and is set to join MSNBC as a senior Washington correspondent, organized the speakers but ultimately cancelled Ruffin's invitation.

"At this consequential moment for journalism, I want to ensure the focus is not on the politics of division but entirely on awarding our colleagues for their outstanding work and providing scholarship and mentorship to the next generation of journalists," Daniels said in an email announcement.

Ruffin is a little known figure in comedy, yet, she was somehow chosen as a host for the WHCD, a position usually reserved for the top comedians of the day. Her humor is painfully woke and decidedly unfunny - Try finding a single legitimate laugh in this skit from her failed Peacock show.

Traditionally, the WHCD hires a comedic host to roast the crowd (and the president). However, in recent years the trend has shifted into a political struggle session in which Trump is specifically targeted for most of the ridicule. Even when Trump was not in the White House, he became the primary focus of guest comedian ire.

Amber Ruffin works for Late Night with Seth Meyers, and it was Seth Meyers (and others) that famously tried to humiliate Trump at a WHCD in 2011 over talk that he would run for president as a Republican; an action which many believe drove Trump's desire to campaign in 2016.

Trump has not attended any of WHCD events during his time in office and some critics argue that he "can't handle jokes" due to ego. But keep in mind that roasters are supposed to go after both political sides, not simply bash the people they disagree with.

In an appearance on the Daily Beast podcast, Ruffin said she was told by the WHCA that "you need to be equal, and make sure that you give it to both sides and blah, blah, blah. And I was like, 'There's no way I'm going to be freaking doing that, dude, under no circumstances.'"

In other words, leftists view these events as opportunities for activism and propaganda, not as the fun and relaxed affairs they used to represent.