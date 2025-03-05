Far-Left DC Mayor Bends Knee, Plans To Rename Black Lives Matter Plaza After GOP Bill

A spokesperson for far-left DC Mayor Muriel Bowser confirmed to the local media outlet News4 that the "BLACK LIVES MATTER" mural—painted across two blocks of 16th Street near the White House during the 2020 color revolution riots—will be replaced with a new mural designed by area schoolchildren.

On Monday, Republican Rep. Andrew Clyde of Georgia introduced legislation that, if passed, would force Mayor Bowser to rename the BLM Plaza, which cost taxpayers around $5 million to paint several years ago.

The bill would withhold "certain apportionment funds" if the BLM mural down 16th Street is not renamed to Liberty Plaza, as well as removing all propaganda of BLM on the street.

The area was designated as BLM Plaza after the questionable death of George Floyd in Minneapolis in 2020, which ignited nationwide BLM riots...

BLM is not 'America First' - in fact, this far-left group wants to destroy the country.

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser visits Black Lives Matter mural in Washington, D.C. pic.twitter.com/pa8zBAGg6Y — The Hill (@thehill) June 5, 2020

Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation once trumpeted its Marxist desire to dismantle America and war on the nuclear family by saying on its website: "We disrupt the Western-prescribed nuclear family structure requirement by supporting each other as extended families and 'villages' that collectively care for one another."

Bowser released a statement on X:

Mayor Bowser released the following statement on the evolution of Black Lives Matter Plaza: pic.twitter.com/6dk8Jbc5ir — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) March 4, 2025

President Trump has made it very clear that he will continue eliminating woke ideology from the federal government, military, and corporate America. He reiterated this at last night's speech to a joint session of Congress.

President Trump: "Our country will be woke no longer!" pic.twitter.com/vJiVr8wwWc — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 5, 2025

It's clear that Mayor Bowser prioritized virtue signaling and wasting taxpayer funds on painting BLM on the street instead of focusing on common-sense law and order, even as the nation's capital descended into crisis with record spikes in homicides, carjackings, and other violent crimes