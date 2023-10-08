'The Squad'-Backed Democratic Socialists Of America Hold Times Square Protest 'In Solidarity' With Palestine

Following this weekend's attack on Israel by Hamas, the Democratic Socialists of America have planned a march in New York City in "solidarity with the Palestinian people and their right to resist 75 years of occupation and apartheid."

The 1PM ET rally, "All Out for Palestine," comes after national backlash over the Hamas attack.

🗣️🗣️🗣️ Tomorrow, October 8, at 1PM. Times Square.



In solidarity with the Palestinian people and their right to resist 75 years of occupation and apartheid.



🇵🇸FREE PALESTINE! https://t.co/1N67nS56GZ — NYC-DSA 🌹 (@nycDSA) October 7, 2023

Pro-Palestine protesters are in Times Square shouting, “Resistance is justified when people are occupied” pic.twitter.com/nRwnabDFZb — Caroline Downey (@carolinedowney_) October 8, 2023

NYC DSA posted the following on Saturday in response to the attack:

DSA is steadfast in expressing our solidarity with Palestine. Today’s events are a direct result of Israel’s apartheid regime—a regime that receives billions in funding from the United States. End the violence. End the Occupation. Free Palestine.

DSA is steadfast in expressing our solidarity with Palestine.



Today’s events are a direct result of Israel’s apartheid regime—a regime that receives billions in funding from the United States.



End the violence. End the Occupation. Free Palestine. 1/5 — DSA (@DemSocialists) October 8, 2023

Continued:

We unequivocally condemn the killing of all civilians. It is imperative for international human rights law to be respected. But we cannot forget that the Israeli state has systematically denied Palestinians the right to self-determination for decades. This was not unprovoked. For over 60 years, Palestinians have faced ethnic cleansing, torture, bombings, and housing demolitions. Gaza is still under a blockade. As socialists, we must act. The #NotOnOurDime coalition campaign—advanced by @nycdsa member & NY Assemblymember@ZohranKMamdani —provides an effective model for pressuring elected officials to stop providing financial support to the Israeli state. Take to the streets to join a protest for peace and against funding the Israeli state. Find out what actions local DSA and YDSA chapters are taking and join in.

Congressman Ritchie Torres hit back, posting on X: "Never mind the hundreds of Israeli civilians and children who have been murdered, wounded, abducted, and terrorized. Their lives mean nothing to the DSA. Nothing,"adding "The NYC-DSA is revealing itself for what it truly is: an antisemitic stain on the soul of America's largest city," Torres continued.

The NYC-DSA is planning to hold a rally tomorrow, glorifying the terrorism of Hamas as “resistance.” Never mind the hundreds of Israeli civilians and children who have been murdered, wounded, abducted, and terrorized. Their lives mean nothing to the DSA. Nothing.



The NYC-DSA is… pic.twitter.com/FDaWgBtGEJ — Ritchie Torres (@RitchieTorres) October 7, 2023

Torres continued: "There is a special place in hell for those who glorify the cold-blooded murder of civilians and children."

DSA includes members like Ilhan Omar, Cori Bush, Rashida Tlaib, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Jamaal "Fire Alarm" Bowman.

Democratic Reps. Cori Bush of Missouri, Jamaal Bowman of New York, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota all released statements calling for de-escalation in the wake of one of the largest single-day attacks against Israel in its history.

All the statements called for - “an immediate ceasefire and de-escalation" - almost as if they were coordinated responses (almost...)

Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, a Palestinian-American who called Israel an apartheid state as recently as June, has not yet issued any statement on the attacks against Israel, which reports suggest may also have resulted in the murder or abduction of Americans.

This radical leftist party has lectured everyone under the sun about "extremism" in America, even calling people they disagree with, such as Republicans, "Nazis."

Jamaal Bowman is backtracking after his staff labeled Republicans as "Nazis" for pointing out that he pulled the Capitol fire alarm.



"I condemn the use Nazi out of its precise definition. It is important to specify the term Nazi to refer to members of the Nazi party." pic.twitter.com/9XaXZNEThF — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) October 2, 2023Palestinian migrants in Europe celebrate Hamas' barbaric terror attack on Israel.

And finally, of course, where is the Anti-Defamation League in all this? Isn't this the ultimate anti-semitic action - and Elon Musk and Trump and Deplorabes had nothing to do with it?