Far-Left Extremists Claim Responsibility For Berlin's Biggest Blackout Since The Cold War

Via Remix News,

Far left extremists are claiming responsibility for a major attack on a power supply hub providing power to southeast Berlin, which led to a blackout that left 50,000 people without power, the biggest blackout in Berlin since the Cold War.

The damage has been so severe that authorities are reporting it may take until 2026 to fully make repairs, according to Tagesspiegel.

A letter of responsibility was published on Indymedia, a website where many leftist groups publish such letters following attacks.

Berlin’s interior senator, Iris Spranger (SPD), said the letter was authentic.

In fact, the letter has many similarities to another letter published in February following a similar arson attack near the Tesla car factory in Grünheide near Berlin, which also led to a major loss of power in Berlin.

“We assume the group of perpetrators is from the left-wing extremist spectrum,” said the Interior Senator. “So that means: not from abroad, but from within the country.“

German media and authorities are indicating that the perpetrators conducted the attacks with a high degree of professionalism.

The attack was conducted in the Johannisthal district and involved an arson attack on two electricity pylons on Tuesday morning. It resulted in the longest power outage in 25 years, leaving up to 50,000 residents without power, with many thousands without power for over 60 hours.

The power outage has proven extremely difficult to repair.

Spranger implied that the attacks, which cut power to thousands of homes, led to deaths; however, it is unclear what she is referring to. She said the perpetrators accepted the deaths of people as “collateral damage”

“No one should accept the death of people. And we all have to face it together,” she said.

