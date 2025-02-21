Far-Left Judge Who Fought Trump At Supreme Court Refuses To Dismiss DOJ Case Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

In echoes of the case against Michael Flynn, a federal judge on Friday refused to dismiss the DOJ's case against New York Mayor Eric Adams, and has instead appointed an outside lawyer to argue against dropping the charges - a motion which was otherwise unopposed.

The Biden DOJ notably began pursuing Adams after the NY Mayor spoke out about unchecked crime and illegal immigration into the Big Apple.

Biden-appointed Judge Dale E. Ho - a former director of the ACLU's Voting Rights Project, and who argued twice against the Trump administration in front of the Supreme Court on behalf of immigrant advocacy groups, appointed former George W. Bush US Solicitor General, Paul Clement (extra deep state) to analyze the Trump DOJ's decision to drop the case.

The order came after federal prosecutors argued that the ongoing case "improperly interfered" with Adams' 2024 reelection campaign and "unduly restricted" his ability to help the Trump administration fight illegal immigration.

"Here, the recent conference helped clarify the parties’ respective positions, but there has been no adversarial testing of the Government’s position generally or the form of its requested relief specifically," wrote Ho, the former attorney for illegal immigrant advocates.

Ho also called for additional briefs from the parties, and scheduled a tentative oral argument for March 14 if he felt it was necessary.

"The Court reiterates that it understands the importance of prompt resolution of the pending motion and will endeavor to rule expeditiously after briefing (and, if necessary, oral argument) is complete. The adjournment of trial and all related deadlines alleviates any prejudice resulting from a short delay," Ho wrote.

Ho's decision, made in a five-page ruling, will now prolong New York's largest political upheaval in a long time - and comes amid mass resignations and firings of federal prosecutors in New York and Washington DC, and several of Adams' opponents calling on him to step down.