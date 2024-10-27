Far-Left Media Launches All-Out 'Trump Hitler' Blitzkrieg With 5,500 Stories In One Week

This week, the far-left corporate media hate machine unleashed a 'blitzkrieg' of propaganda against the American people, a clear sign of desperation as polls increasingly point toward a favorable outcome for former President Trump this November.

New data from Bloomberg shows the story count for "Trump Hitler" in MSM jumped to a mindboggling 5,500 this week - the most massive total count in the ten years Deep State muppets in MSM have called Trump a Hitler/Nazi. This is a clear indication that Biden-Obama-Harris radicals and their billionaire funders are getting increasingly desperate.

On X, conservative commentator Liz Churchill showed MSM's information war against the American people in headlines.

The blitzkrieg of hate by Democrats started with Kamala Harris...

NOW - Kamala Harris: "Trump would invoke Adolf Hitler, the man who is responsible for the death of six million Jews."pic.twitter.com/Ncf68d853x — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) October 23, 2024

Harris' accusation that Trump "wants generals like Hitler had" is based on a hearsay claim from Gen. John Kelly. This is the same man that Trump fired while in office for incompetence. The same man that claimed in 2023 that Trump called military casualties "suckers" and "losers." There is no proof to verify any of Kelly's assertions.

Democrats defaulting to the 'Trump is Hitler' playbook are signs of desperation, especially after this...

Here's what X users are saying about the Bloomberg data just nine days before the presidential election:

It's their last chance. They're desperate. — Financelot (@FinanceLancelot) October 26, 2024

The lack of creativity on display is painful — ivanhoe (@skivanhoe) October 26, 2024

so when he's actually in office nobody thinks he's hitler, weird how that works — omni (@omnius_eacc) October 26, 2024

Propaganda — Odessey (@Odessy3333) October 26, 2024

* * *