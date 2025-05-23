Father Of DC Shooting Suspect Was Democrats' Honored Guest At Trump Congressional Address

Authored by Debra Heine via American Greatness,

The father of the suspected gunman in the murder of two Israeli Embassy staffers at the Capital Jewish Museum on Wednesday, was the honored guest of a far-left lawmaker at President Trump’s joint address to Congress back in March, the New York Post reported.

Eric Rodriguez is an anti-Trump SEIU member who also spoke at a Democrat press conference ahead of Trump’s address.

His son, accused killer Elias Rodriguez, 30, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder after allegedly gunning down Yaron Lischinsky, 28, and Sarah Milgrim, 26, who were about to become engaged.

“Eric Rodriguez was our guest during the President’s Joint Speech to Congress, but we don’t know his family,” a spokesperson for Rep. Jesús “Chuy” García (D-Ill.) told the Post Thursday night.

García in March had described Rodriguez as “an outspoken advocate against attacks on veterans’ services and the rights of unionized federal employees.”

His mention of “attacks on veteran services” appeared to be a reference to the Department of Government Efficiency’s work eliminating of waste fraud and abuse from the system.

“Eric represents the very best of our community — someone who has served his country, continues to serve his fellow veterans and fights every day to protect the dignity of working people,” the congressman said in a statement on March 3. “His presence at the Joint Address is a powerful statement: we will not sit back while veterans and workers are treated as political pawns.”

According to the Post, Rodriguez also appeared in a Service Employees International Union (SEIU) video that same day, speaking as an Iraq War vet and an employee with the Veterans Affairs Department.

The SEIU, one of the largest labor unions in North America, donates millions of dollars to left-wing Democrat politicians who promote government expansion and higher taxes.

“I’ve been with the VA for three years, and the reason why I’m in Washington, DC, is because I’m concerned about what Donald Trump, Elon Musk and DOGE are doing to the VA system,” he said in the SEIU video.

Rodriguez was also a featured speaker at an emotional Democrat press conference on March 4.

Flanked by Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.), House minority leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) and other Democrat lawmakers, Rodriguez appeared on the verge of tears as he decried the DOGE cuts.

“Right now the Trump administration is trying to cut the VA, frontline workers, and let billionaires steal our healthcare. Veterans, we’re under attack. Last week, 1,400 workers got fired illegally,” he said.

“They’re slashing staff, crushing unions, and selling out the VA—for what? So billionaires can make more money while Veterans sit on a waitlist. Or worse, get no treatment,” Rodriguez added.

That video was shared on social media by the left-wing veterans group “VoteVets.”

His son Elias on Wednesday unleashed nearly two dozen rounds on the young Jewish couple, and shouted “Free, free Palestine” when he was taken into custody.

[ZH: And while we're down the rabbit hole - CIA contractor and big data expert Tony Seruga says GPS puts the elder Rodriguez at Barack Obama's Washington DC residence for 32 minutes back in March]

GPS—put the Israeli capital Jewish Museum shooter’s father at Barack Hussein Obama II’s Washington, D.C. residence (which is a quick 4 minute walk from The Islamic Center of Washington D.C..) back in March for 32 minutes.



And now we find out Democrats invited accused terrorist… pic.twitter.com/H1DKcOQkCC — Tony Seruga (@TonySeruga) May 23, 2025

Rep. García condemned the murders in a statement posted on social media Thursday.

“I strongly condemn this horrible, senseless act of antisemitism. My heart is with the victims and everyone impacted by the attack,” García posted on X. “We mourn the lives lost and reject the idea that justice can be won through violence.”

And now we find out Democrats invited accused terrorist (Elias) killer's DAD (Eric Rodriguez) to Trump address just weeks before heinous crime pic.twitter.com/dgGQ6ZX5Af — Joni Job (@jj_talking) May 23, 2025

