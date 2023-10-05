Like Father, Like Son? Biden's Dog Ejected From White House After A Dozen Biting Incidents

They say dogs are a reflection of their owners - which appears to be true, at least when it comes to the Bidens.

President Biden's 2-year-old German Shepherd Commander has been booted from the White House following at least 12 biting incidents involving staffers and US Secret Service officers.

"The President and First Lady care deeply about the safety of those who work at the White House and those who protect them every day," said Jill Biden spox, Elizabeth Alexander. "They remain grateful for the patience and support of the U.S. Secret Service and all involved, as they continue to work through solutions."

"Commander is not presently on the White House campus while next steps are evaluated," Alexander added, refusing to disclose where the dog had been sent on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, White House spox Karine Jean-Pierre was asked about the most recent biting incident, in which Commander bit a White House staffer. After referring the matter to the First Lady's office, Jill Biden's team said that Commander was simply 'playing' with head groundskeeper Dale Haney, and that no skin had been broken.

"We’re beyond the point of worrying about trust being broken. We have to speak up," one source familiar with Biden's Secret Service detail told the Daily Mail.

Of the 12 biting incidents, 11 involved US Secret Service staff.

That said, sources told CNN that the number of incidents is way higher than 12, and that other White House workers have been bitten by Commander.

While the US Secret Service has acknowledged 11 reported biting incidents involving its personnel, sources who spoke to CNN said the real number is higher and includes executive residence staff and other White House workers. Those bites have ranged in severity, from one known bite requiring hospital treatment to some requiring attention from the White House Medical Unit to some going unreported and untreated.

While DC-area hospitals and urgent care centers are required to report patients treated for dog bites to the DC Department of Health, the White House Medical Unit is under no such requirement.

Like father, like son?