Fauci Claims He Did Nothing Wrong After Biden Preemptive Pardon

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Following a last ditch preemptive pardon by Joe Biden in his final hours as President, Anthony Fauci has claimed that he did nothing wrong, but appears to be accepting the pardon anyway.

The pardon, along with ones for all members of the January 6th Select Committee and General Mark Milley, was announced via Biden’s X account.

ABC News Chief Washington Correspondent says Fauci told him that the pardon is “appreciated,” but that he still claims complete innocence in regards to his role as head of NIH and the funding of dangerous gain of function ‘research’ from which, it is now generally accepted, came the COVID pandemic.

Dr. Fauci said he is grateful because the threats and possibility of a politically motivated prosecution "creates immeasurable and intolerable distress on me and my family." — Jonathan Karl (@jonkarl) January 20, 2025

If he’s innocent, why does he need a pardon?

He doesn’t have to accept the pardon. If he did nothing wrong be a man and turn it down… But you know he won’t because everyone knows he’s guilty of so much. https://t.co/e2QKoHaUPb — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 20, 2025

If you're not guilty of a crime, you don't need a pardon. This is Biden's way of deeply cementing his disdainful legacy further down into the sewer. — JC Disciple AF Vet (@krew_ny) January 20, 2025

Accepting a pardon is a de facto admission of the crime. There is legal precedent. U.S. Supreme Court case Burdick v. United States, 236 U.S. 79 (1915). — Crowdsource The Truth (@JG_CSTT) January 20, 2025

If you accept the pardon you admit you committed a crime. pic.twitter.com/x0BZBdC1s8 — Cheesed Hammer (@CheesedHammer) January 20, 2025

Exactly. If he has done nothing, decline the pardon. — Bompa (@RichPrusha) January 20, 2025

A pardon can only be issued for a specific crime. He cannot lawfully issue blanket pardons — Crooked Joe (@Cr00k3dJoe) January 20, 2025

I guess Biden agrees they committed the crime.



At least he's on the same page with us on something. — Joel Fischer 🇺🇸 (@realJoelFischer) January 20, 2025

Dems know that there won’t be any political backlash for Biden because his political career is over. It’d be interesting to know who is really behind that decision. — Ani Abello (@ANIABELLO_R) January 20, 2025

Does the pardon cover Fauci for just COVID or the AIDS/HIV scandal too?

Fauci forced people with AIDS to take his AZT drug which ended up taking the life of 330K people:



“Anthony Fauci at that time was trying to ban any kind of therapeutic drugs. He was trying to steer all of the business toward AZT…” pic.twitter.com/8gmnaqHkKh — “Sudden And Unexpected” (@toobaffled) January 17, 2025

Is Fauci pardoned for his crimes ONLY during COVID?



Can we prosecute him for his role in the AIDS epidemic in 1985?



How is any of this allowed? — Joey Mannarino (@JoeyMannarinoUS) January 20, 2025