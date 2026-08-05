Fauci's Time Is Up...

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity News,

Sen. Rand Paul has locked in the date for a committee vote that could finally impose real consequences on Anthony Fauci, the longtime public health official whose pandemic-era decisions reshaped daily life for millions of Americans.

On Thursday, the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee will vote on a resolution holding Fauci in contempt of Congress after he refused to answer questions under subpoena during last week's hearing.

Paul, the Kentucky Republican who chairs the panel, announced the move today. The resolution authorizes the President of the Senate to certify the committee's report on Fauci's refusal to answer questions pertinent to the inquiry, as required by the subpoena.

HSGAC is voting Thursday to hold Anthony Fauci in contempt. Fauci has a blanket pardon from President Biden for more than a decade's worth of actions, yet he still stonewalled Congress and refused to answer even basic questions. That is pure contempt for accountability. https://t.co/fxupdCWrnK — Senator Rand Paul (@SenRandPaul) August 4, 2026

In a statement, Paul laid out the sequence plainly: "Dr. Fauci appeared under subpoena and invoked the Fifth Amendment to refuse answering questions. During the hearing, I ruled that the Fifth Amendment did not apply because of the pardon, and that Fauci had waived any remaining privilege by giving opening testimony. I ordered him to answer and warned him about contempt, yet he still refused. That is obstruction of a congressional investigation. The Committee will act accordingly."

The subpoena, issued in July, directed Fauci to testify on the committee's investigation into "risky life sciences research and the origins of the COVID-19 virus." Fauci showed up on July 29, delivered an opening statement, then declined every substantive question by invoking the Fifth Amendment. Estimates of the number of invocations range from more than 100 to 112.

The July 29 hearing itself was a prolonged exercise in refusal. Fauci opened by accusing Paul of an "unhinged obsession" with him and claiming the sole purpose of the session was to trap him into saying something that would land him "behind bars."

From that point forward he answered nothing of consequence. Senators pressed him on gain-of-function research funding, the lab-leak evidence he had privately acknowledged while publicly promoting a natural-origin narrative, lockdown policies, school closures, personal financial awards solicited with federal employees on taxpayer time, and contradictions between his public statements and private diary entries. He declined them all.

Paul told Fauci near the close of the session: "I really did want to hear from Dr. Fauci. I wanted to hear perhaps an apology, perhaps some semblance of being sorry for what happened or that judgment errors were made. We didn't hear any of that."

He then ordered Fauci to answer a specific question about whether he had destroyed any federal records or directed anyone else to do so during the period covered by the pardon. Fauci again cited the Fifth. Paul ruled the privilege unsupported and scheduled the contempt vote.

Even some mainstream legal voices recognized the strategic problem with the strategy. A CNN legal analyst and an NYU law professor noted that the blanket pardon from former President Biden - covering official conduct from January 1, 2014, through January 19 or 20, 2025 - removed the usual criminal jeopardy that justifies a Fifth Amendment claim.

Once immunity is granted, the ordinary expectation is that the witness must testify. Pleading the Fifth under those conditions can itself become grounds for contempt. One analyst observed that the repeated invocations, framed by Fauci's team as protection against "perjury traps," simply raised the obvious question for ordinary viewers: why not just tell the truth?

The contempt vote is not occurring in a vacuum. Paul's committee has spent years examining the paper trail of pandemic decision-making. Emails previously highlighted by the senator show Fauci directing then-NIH Director Francis Collins to "read it, then destroy it" - language Paul has described as a clear violation of federal records law. "That is against the law. You're not allowed to do that in the executive branch," Paul has said of the instruction.

Separate reporting has also focused on research techniques funded under Fauci's NIAID. RFK Jr. has described a method known as seamless ligation, developed with federal support by Ralph Baric and later shared with Chinese researchers including Shi Zhengli. The technique is designed to erase the molecular signatures that would otherwise reveal a virus had been engineered in a laboratory.

"He funded Ralph Baric to develop a technique called seamless ligation. And that is a technique for hiding the engineering project," RFK Jr. has stated. "There is no public health reason for this; it is the opposite of what you would do if you are interested in public health."

Taken together, the pattern is consistent: public messaging that diverged from private knowledge, research choices that complicated origin tracing, instructions that raised records-destruction concerns, and now a categorical refusal to answer questions even after a presidential pardon removed the risk of criminal prosecution for the covered period.

Paul has repeatedly framed the issue as one of basic accountability rather than re-litigating every pandemic decision for its own sake. "Fauci said one thing publicly and another privately. He coordinated to control the narrative. He shaped guidance around politics instead of truth," the senator posted shortly before the resolution was introduced.

He added, "If we don't demand real accountability and reform, nothing stops the next unelected bureaucrat from doing the exact same thing."

The committee vote on Thursday is the next procedural step. If the resolution is approved, it can be referred toward the full Senate and potentially to the Department of Justice. Whether that path produces actual enforcement remains to be determined by the numbers in the Senate and the priorities of the executive branch.

What is already clear is that Fauci's decision to appear under subpoena and then decline every substantive question has now forced the formal contempt process.

Paul's committee is treating the refusal as obstruction of a legitimate congressional investigation into the origins of a virus that killed more than a million Americans and the policies that followed. The vote on Thursday will test whether that obstruction carries institutional consequences.

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.