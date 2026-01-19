FBI Announces $100,000 Reward After Government Vehicles Broken Into In Minneapolis

Authored by Jack Phillips via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

The FBI said it is offering a reward of up to $100,000 for information leading to the arrest and capture of individuals who allegedly stole government property out of an FBI vehicle in Minneapolis, as it announced the arrest of one suspect.

Federal immigration officers at the scene of a reported shooting in Minneapolis on Jan. 14, 2026. AP Photo/John Locher

FBI Director Kash Patel on Thursday announced the arrest in a post on social media, saying the bureau is “continuing to pursue other subjects involved” in the incident.

The suspect was identified as a member of the Latin Kings street gang who has a violent criminal history, Patel said, adding that “there will be more arrests” in the case.

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi said the arrest was carried out by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF). The suspect allegedly stole FBI weapons and body armor, she said.

Hours before, on Thursday evening, the FBI said on social media that it would provide the reward “for information leading to the recovery of stolen government property and/or the arrest of individuals responsible for the destruction and theft of government property,” as it included photos of the aftermath of the incident.

Multiple government vehicles were “vandalized and broken into, and government property was stolen from inside the vehicles,” the statement said, adding that it came in response to an assault on a federal officer in North Minneapolis.

The suspect’s name and immigration status were not provided in either social media post. It’s also not clear how many other suspects are being pursued.

Meanwhile, protests have persisted in the Minneapolis area in the wake of a shooting of a woman by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent during a traffic stop. Video footage of the incident appears to show the woman, identified as Renee Good, driving a vehicle and moving it toward an agent, who opens fire.

During the incident, the ICE agent involved in the shooting was injured and hospitalized, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said on Jan. 7.

“The officer was hit by the vehicle,” Noem told reporters on Jan. 7. “She hit him. He went to the hospital. A doctor did treat him. He has been released.”

The reward offer comes as President Donald Trump said that Minnesota officials and citizens are impeding U.S. law enforcement operations in Minnesota, warning he would send in the military under the Insurrection Act.

“If the corrupt politicians of Minnesota don’t obey the law and stop the professional agitators and insurrectionists from attacking the Patriots of I.C.E., who are only trying to do their job, I will institute the INSURRECTION ACT, which many Presidents have done before me, and quickly put an end to the travesty that is taking place in that once great State,” Trump said in a Truth Social post this week.

Presidents have invoked the law more than two dozen times, most recently in 1992 by President George H.W. Bush to end unrest in Los Angeles. In that instance, local authorities asked for the assistance.

Democrats in the state, including Gov. Tim Walz, have been critical of the Trump administration’s immigration operation in the state and have accused the government of violating residents’ rights.

“I’m making a direct appeal to the President: Let’s turn the temperature down. Stop this campaign of retribution. This is not who we are,” Walz wrote on X.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.