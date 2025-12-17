FBI Arrested A Fifth Trantifa Militant In NYE Bomb Plot

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

The FBI arrested a fifth suspect in a New Year’s Eve mass bombing plot tied to the communist “decolonization” outfit known as the Turtle Island Liberation Front. This time, it’s an ex-Marine and former cop who ditched sanity for Trantifa extremism, underscoring how transgender ideology keeps fueling these deranged attacks on law enforcement and freedom.

The arrests spotlight a festering movement: violent leftists entangled with gender confusion, plotting to slaughter ICE agents and blow up key sites.

As we highlighted, Federal authorities swooped in last week, nabbing four Southern California militants from the Turtle Island Liberation Front while they allegedly headed to the desert to test homemade explosives.

The group, a far-left antifa-style cell obsessed with pro-Palestinian and anti-government rants, aimed to unleash coordinated IED attacks on five Los Angeles spots during New Year’s Eve celebrations. Their propaganda screams for violence, echoing the same unhinged calls that have sparked bloodshed before.

Among the initial arrests: Audrey Illeene Carroll, 30, who goes by the alias “Sky Miin.” Carroll, a black bloc regular, hinted at the plot months ago in online chats with a DSA activist, boasting that moves against ICE would hit the news. The individual’s own mother scrambled online for help finding her, clueless that the feds had already cuffed her daughter.

One of the Los Angeles communist black bloc militants federally charged for being part of a far-left group that allegedly planned New Year's Eve bombings in southern California is Audrey Illeene Carroll. She uses the alias "Sky Miin."



In June, Carroll interacted with DSA… https://t.co/FUUjaAsg5H pic.twitter.com/IoH1rmFyv5 — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) December 15, 2025

Ngo added details on Carroll’s antics: “In June, Carroll interacted with DSA activist Christopher E. Winston @OGBlackRedGuard and suggested that what she was planning against @ICEgov would be on the news. In February, she admitted going to direct actions in black bloc—Antifa’s preferred uniform.”

The other LA suspects include Zachary Aaron Page, a 32-year-old trans-identified individual; Tina Lai, 41; and Dante Gaffield, 24. They were caught red-handed en route to bomb-testing grounds, their plans to target ICE locations laid bare.

But the plot thickened with the fifth arrest in Louisiana. Ngo broke the exclusive: “I can exclusively report that the fifth unnamed arrested suspect in the Turtle Island Liberation Front New Year’s Eve mass bombing terror plot is Trantifa militant Micah James Legnon.”

I can confirm from my investigation that the fifth far-left New Year’s Eve bombing suspect arrested in Louisiana is a former cop turned Trantifa radical. I am continuing my investigation. We have seen instances before of former conservatives becoming Antifa and far-left… https://t.co/btuNlxeu70 — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) December 15, 2025

Legnon, now on federal hold in Lafayette, identifies as female and floods social media with rants urging the murder of anyone branded a “fascist.” Ngo noted, “Legnon is a trans activist and identifies as a female. His social media is filled with posts calling for the m—rder of people he labels as ‘fascists.'”

I can exclusively report that the fifth unnamed arrested suspect in the Turtle Island Liberation Front New Year's Eve mass bombing terror plot is Trantifa militant Micah James Legnon (center photo, in blue).



Legnon is on a federal hold in Lafayette, La. He is a trans activist… pic.twitter.com/RZno4u6eaz — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) December 16, 2025

Shockingly, this militant is an ex-Marine and former cop—proof that even those sworn to protect can spiral into leftist terror after embracing transgender ideology. It’s no isolated incident; it’s part of a pattern where transgender ideology intersects with violent extremism.

Former Marine and ex-police officer Micah Legnon was charged after being linked to an alleged New Year’s Eve terror plot, federal records show. https://t.co/09M3hZmvej — Newsweek (@Newsweek) December 16, 2025

New – This morning, a judge in Lousinana has unsealed a criminal complaint against Micah Legnon who is accused of being a member of the group of four individuals arrested for a left wing extremist plot in California. https://t.co/6rBYO13GjY — Seamus Hughes (@SeamusHughes) December 16, 2025

These radicals blend antifa tactics with gender extremism, resulting in deadly outbursts that the legacy media loves to downplay.

Tyler Robinson, the man who allegedly assassination Charlie Kirk, lived with a transgender partner, adding yet another layer to the web of radical ties.

Thomas Matthew Crooks was also into ‘furries’ and identified as they/them.

It has now been confirmed that attempted Trump assassin Thomas Crooks used they/them pronouns, had a deep interest in furries, and was exploring gender identity.



Add it to the list:



– Charlie Kirk’s assassin Tyler Robinson had a furry obsession and lived with transgender… pic.twitter.com/JyAK9qO8ix — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 17, 2025

Flash back to the Nashville Covenant School massacre, where the trans shooter’s leaked manifesto exposed a hatred for “white privilege” and Christians.

Then there was the Iowa school shooting, where sick activists protested outside a Catholic school defending the trans perpetrator.

As Greg Gutfeld succinctly pointed out, Democrats have enabled this “hysteria of horror”.

The media plays directly into their hands.

The list of perps goes on and on…

Flashback: In May 2019, a female-to-male identifying #trans shooter named Alec McKinney & accomplice Devon Erickson carried out a deadly mass shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch in Douglas County, Colo. McKinney told investigators transphobic students were targeted. pic.twitter.com/5sznjVweHB — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) March 27, 2023

The Lakewood Church shooter identified as trans.



The Iowa high school shooter identified as a radical rainbow activist.



The Nashville shooter identified as trans.



The Colorado Springs shooter identified as non binary.



The Denver shooter identified as trans.



The Aberdeen… pic.twitter.com/YkSMm6EjpK — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) February 12, 2024

Thanks to President Trump’s Executive order overhaul, the FBI is finally targeting real domestic terrorists instead of spying on parents at school boards. This latest plot’s disruption saved lives, but the threat lingers as long as leftist indoctrination pushes vulnerable people toward violence.

