FBI Arrests Far-Left Activists Who Stormed Minnesota Church
Attorney General Pam Bondi on Thursday announced that two far-left activists - one of whom played a 'key role' in the storming of a Minnesota church - have been arrested.
"So far, we have arrested Nekima Levy Armstrong, who allegedly played a key role in organizing the coordinated attack on Cities Church in St. Paul, Minnesota," Bondi posted on X, adding "WE DO NOT TOLERATE ATTACKS ON PLACES OF WORSHIP."
Roughly 30 minutes later, Bondi announced a second arrest had been made, with Chauntyll Louisa Allen having been taken into custody. Allen is a board member for Saint Paul Public Schools.
UPDATE: A second arrest has been made at my direction. Chauntyll Louisa Allen has been taken into custody.— Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) January 22, 2026
More to come.
WE WILL PROTECT OUR HOUSES OF WORSHIP 🙏🏻
Armstrong, former president of the NAACP in Minneapolis, helped lead a group that poured into the Cities Church in St. Paul before chanting "ICE out" and "Justice for Renee Good," because one of the church's pastors, David Easterwood, heads up the local ICE field office.
Armstrong posted a video of the protest, which she referred to as "our demonstration," which showed dozens of agitators storming the church. In the post, she wrote "It's time for judgment to begin and it will begin in the House of God!"
Shocking footage from Cities Church in Minneapolis this morning (an SBC church) where an anti-ICE mob stormed the service and disrupted their worship, alleging one of the church’s lead pastors is an ICE agent. pic.twitter.com/hS2FhzrFc4— Center for Baptist Leadership (@BaptistLeaders) January 18, 2026
Following the incident, washed up propagandist Don Lemon tried to lecture a pastor, suggesting that the storming was constitutional.
NEW: Don Lemon tries lecturing a pastor on the First Amendment after a mob of far leftists stormed a church in Minneapolis.— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 18, 2026
Pastor: “This is unacceptable. It's shameful to interrupt a public gathering of Christians in worship…”
Lemon: “Listen, there's a constitution, the First… pic.twitter.com/joHdCvaXe6
Armstrong, a former law professor who's now a full time activist, has been a key organizer in boycotts against Target for scaling back DEI programs.
Meet Nekima Levy Armstrong…— C3 (@C_3C_3) January 19, 2026
She led the group of Marxists that stormed the Church with Don Lemon.
She is a community agitator tied to Leftist orgs.
She made $170,000 at a 501(c)(3) called The Wayfinder Foundation.
Of course…
The Resistance is funded by us. Lock her up! pic.twitter.com/G7oaiKWdWl