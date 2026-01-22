FBI Arrests Far-Left Activists Who Stormed Minnesota Church

Attorney General Pam Bondi on Thursday announced that two far-left activists - one of whom played a 'key role' in the storming of a Minnesota church - have been arrested.

Nekima Levy Armstrong

"So far, we have arrested Nekima Levy Armstrong, who allegedly played a key role in organizing the coordinated attack on Cities Church in St. Paul, Minnesota," Bondi posted on X, adding "WE DO NOT TOLERATE ATTACKS ON PLACES OF WORSHIP."

Roughly 30 minutes later, Bondi announced a second arrest had been made, with Chauntyll Louisa Allen having been taken into custody. Allen is a board member for Saint Paul Public Schools.

UPDATE: A second arrest has been made at my direction. Chauntyll Louisa Allen has been taken into custody.



More to come.



WE WILL PROTECT OUR HOUSES OF WORSHIP 🙏🏻 — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) January 22, 2026

Armstrong, former president of the NAACP in Minneapolis, helped lead a group that poured into the Cities Church in St. Paul before chanting "ICE out" and "Justice for Renee Good," because one of the church's pastors, David Easterwood, heads up the local ICE field office.

Nekima Levy Armstrong, Facebook

Armstrong posted a video of the protest, which she referred to as "our demonstration," which showed dozens of agitators storming the church. In the post, she wrote "It's time for judgment to begin and it will begin in the House of God!"

Shocking footage from Cities Church in Minneapolis this morning (an SBC church) where an anti-ICE mob stormed the service and disrupted their worship, alleging one of the church’s lead pastors is an ICE agent. pic.twitter.com/hS2FhzrFc4 — Center for Baptist Leadership (@BaptistLeaders) January 18, 2026

Following the incident, washed up propagandist Don Lemon tried to lecture a pastor, suggesting that the storming was constitutional.

NEW: Don Lemon tries lecturing a pastor on the First Amendment after a mob of far leftists stormed a church in Minneapolis.



Pastor: “This is unacceptable. It's shameful to interrupt a public gathering of Christians in worship…”



Lemon: “Listen, there's a constitution, the First… pic.twitter.com/joHdCvaXe6 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 18, 2026

Armstrong, a former law professor who's now a full time activist, has been a key organizer in boycotts against Target for scaling back DEI programs.